GLENS FALLS — Avi Berg has been on a mission for the past year, ever since his most devastating disappointment as a wrestler.

The top seed at 110 pounds in last year's Section II state qualifier for Division II, Berg failed to make weight the morning of the tournament and could not wrestle. His season was over right then, with a 31-1 record.

Now a senior at Glens Falls, Berg is determined to make amends.

"It was my fault, I can't blame it on anyone else, but it definitely helped me realize things and get my (act) together," Berg said earlier this week, after a joint practice with Queensbury. "I've come back stronger, I've grinded a lot more than I ever have before."

"Obviously last year was disappointing, to say the least," Glens Falls coach Dan Perry said. "He owned it last year. Looking back, that might be something that lit a fire and got him going for this year."

Now, Berg is the No. 1 seed in D-II at 118 pounds for the Section II state qualifier meet, which gets under way Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The D-I and D-II finals and consolation finals are set for about 6 p.m.

Missing weight last year was a hard lesson to learn for Berg, who won a Class CC title last week.

Did it make him more determined to excel this season?

"It really did, because I was (ranked) first in the state, I was expected to win the whole state tournament," said Berg, who was an at-large qualifier for states as a freshman in 2020. "I guess I thought I had it wrapped in the bag, but then fumbling the bag made me realize (what he lost)."

"In the regular season, he had beaten the kid from Tioga who was seeded second and placed third (at states)," Perry said. "To lose something like that really woke him up. He's treated the whole thing with a lot more respect. He's a lot more serious this year, I think, as a result of that."

Berg's better work ethic, combined with his cat-like quickness and flexibility, has translated to a 28-3 record — despite a bout with mononucleosis early this season. The illness caused him to lose weight, so instead of wrestling at 126 like he had planned, Berg settled in at 118.

His effort in Tuesday's practice — working out with Queensbury 126-pounder Ryan VanGuilder, along with Spartan volunteer assistants Dan and John Brady — displayed his rugged but ever-moving style.

"I definitely feel good about how I'm wrestling, I'm definitely as strong as I can be right now. I lost a lot of strength having mono, but I gained a lot of it back," Berg said. "And I feel comfortable on the mat. I practice every day with my wrestling partner (Glens Falls' Ayden Grieve), who's like 20 pounds heavier, so that makes things easier, as well. It's discipline, really, which I never really had when I was younger."

Perry has been impressed with Berg's season, as well has his more mature, focused attitude. Berg has been a key member of the Glens Falls wrestling program, which notched a runner-up finish in the Class CC meet — the team's first sectional plaque since 1978.

"He's been a much more serious leader in the room, and I credit it to what happened last year," Perry said. "He's like another coach in the room helping the younger kids. He's really good with the little kids, too — he's going to be an outstanding coach of wrestling someday. He's got it, you can tell, the ability to teach and the patience.

"He's really thinking about wrestling in college — he wants to take that next step, he's focused on getting his grades up as well," Perry added.

Berg said he's looking at Ithaca, St. John Fisher, Muhlenberg and Lehigh.

"Knowing that if I become the best I can and show I'm the best I can be, then that will help me get there," said Berg, who plans to major in business.

Having mono set Berg back around Christmas break, as he missed two weeks. Perry said he could tell Berg was not wrestling like himself before he was diagnosed.

"At first, mono was definitely a setback because I was getting tired — like the first 30 seconds of my matches, I couldn't breathe, so it was just a dogfight the whole time against kids that I normally destroy," Berg said. "I just worked on my stamina — I think I got used to having no stamina and working with it, and now that I'm getting it back, I have even more."

Coming off his illness, Berg lost an 8-6 decision to Saranac's Ryan Devins at the Eastern States Classic. Devins went on to finish second at the regular season's biggest tournament.

"That was my first tournament back from mono, so I wish I wrestled him another time, but I told him after the match, 'I hope I see you at states,'" Berg said. "That's what I'm working for."

"(Devins) barely beat Avi when Avi was sick," Perry said. "So we're cautiously optimistic going forward — but we were optimistic last year."

First things first, Berg has to win Section II, and that could mean a rematch in the D-II finals with Hudson Falls' Justin Mullis, whom he beat 12-4 in the Class CC finals.

"Right now he's healthy, he's 100 percent, and he's going to be tough to beat," Perry said.