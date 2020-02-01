Freebern leads Corinth to 2nd-place finish

CORINTH — John Freebern of Corinth was named Most Outstanding Wrestler as the host school placed second in the Marty Sherman Invitational high school wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Burnt Hills ran away with the team title with 213 points. Corinth was second at 147 and South Glens Falls took third with 112. Glens Falls was sixth, Hudson Falls seventh and Queensbury eighth.

Freebern reached the 100-win mark and was the winner at 120 pounds, pinning his opponent in 1:05 in the finals. Alec Richards won the 170-pound division and Ray Procter was first at 195 for Corinth.

Garrett Bourdeau (106) and Paul Granger (113) placed second for the host team. Ryan Ackerman was a fourth-place finisher.

Two Glens Falls wrestlers finished first — Avi Berg at 99 and Skylar Sturdevant at 152. Isaiah Murray was second at 195 and Jacob Francato placed fourth.

Josh Ahrens of South Glens Falls won the title at 182. Ethan Weller (132), Nicholas Casola (160) and Aiden Mickel (220) were runners-up. Ashton Currier (113) took third.