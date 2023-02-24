Four local wrestlers reached the Division II semifinals of the State Wrestling Tournament, including top seeds Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg-Lake George and Troy Austin of Whitehall.

Hitchcock, the defending state champ at 285 pounds, spent fewer than three minutes on the mat with a pair of first-period pins Friday at Albany's MVP Arena. Austin (189) recorded a pin and a technical fall, and Salem-Cambridge's second-seeded Evan Day (215) had a pair of pins to reach the semis.

Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry, the sixth seed at 189, meanwhile, played things a lot closer, winning his two matches by scores of 3-0 over Maple Grove's Matt Trim and 2-1 over Dolgeville's Jared Bilinski in the quarterfinals.

All four local seniors are scheduled to compete in the D-II state semifinals, set for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at MVP Arena. Consolation rounds continue during the day, and the finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.

West Point-bound Hitchcock, undefeated at 45-0 with 65 consecutive wins, faces Beekmantown's fourth-seeded Connor Bushey in the semifinals for the second year in a row. Hitchcock pinned Bushey last season. Either Noah Wazinski of North Rose-Wolcott or Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg loom in the finals.

At 215, Day (29-4) takes on No. 6 seed Matthew Oosterom of Port Jervis, with either Homer's top-seeded Sam Sorenson or Iroquois' Trevor Barry in the finals.

In the 189 semis, Austin (41-1) wrestles Wellsville's Shane Davidson, while Perry (40-2) — whose only two losses this season were to Austin — faces second-seeded Andrew Bailey (36-0) of Chittenango.

Three other area wrestlers lost in the D-II quarterfinals on Friday — Glens Falls' Avi Berg (118), W-LG's Dante Corriveau (152) and Jesse Mullis (172), all of whom lost by pin. Mullis was leading his match 5-0 when Norwich's Mason Edwards reversed and pinned him in 3:33. All three automatically move on to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals.

Joining them in the consolation quarterfinals is Queensbury junior Lucas Schell (39-4), who pulled out a 4-2 overtime win over Westbury's Kenson Gervais in the second round of the D-I 160-pound wrestlebacks. Schell's older brother, Dylan, won a state championship last season.

Finishing 2-2 in the tournament were Salem-Cambridge's Luke LeBlanc (102) and Angie Dill (110), and Hudson Falls' Justin Mullis (118). Glens Falls senior Gavin Williams (215) went 0-2, but both were close losses by decision.