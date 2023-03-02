Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed five wrestlers on the first team as the league's wrestling all-stars were announced Wednesday.

Representing the Spartans on the first team are A.J. Spero (110 pounds), Ryan VanGuilder (126), Timmy Paculavich (138), Isaiah Engel (152) and state qualifier Lucas Schell (160).

Section II champions Avi Berg (118) of Glens Falls and Jesse Mullis (172) of Hudson Falls also made the All-Foothills first team, along with state runner-up Renso Montalvo (145) of Amsterdam, and state qualifier Gavin Williams (215) of Glens Falls.

Also named to the first team were South Glens Falls' Troy Keiser (102), Hudson Falls' Colin Diffee (132), Amsterdam's Andrew Mickel (189) and Glens Falls' Jakob Pregent (285).

Named to the second team were Hudson Falls' state qualifier Justin Mullis (118), Levi Wilson (110), Dom Doyle (126), Darius Ogedengbe (138) and Logan Staunton (152); Queensbury's Keith Miller (132), Ben Killingsworth (215) and Cameron McGarr (285); Glens Falls' Ayden Grieve (145), Skyler Sturdevant (172) and Nathan Phipps (189); and South High's Dylan Keech (110), Schuylerville-Greenwich's Aidan Jones (160), Scotia-Galway's Kolt Wojtowecz (102) and Amsterdam's Ryan Regan (189).