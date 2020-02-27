Foothills Council announces wrestling all-stars

Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed six wrestlers on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Thursday.

Chosen for the Foothills wrestling first team for the Spartans were Section II runner-up Trevor Robbins (138 pounds) and teammates Kaiden LaLuna (126), Will Fraser (170), Dylan Schell (182), Shawn Stimpson (195) and Seth Guay (220).

Joining them on the first team were Glens Falls freshman Avi Berg (99), Section II champion Chris Petteys (106) of Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls' Ethan Weller (132), Schuylerville's Andrew Dumas (285), and Amsterdam's Carlos Montalvo (113), Renso Montalvo (120), Jacob Garcia (145), Nick Rodecker (152) and Andrew Mickel (160).

