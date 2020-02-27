Foothills Council announces wrestling all-stars

Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed six wrestlers on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Thursday.
Chosen for the Foothills wrestling first team for the Spartans were Section II runner-up Trevor Robbins (138 pounds) and teammates Kaiden LaLuna (126), Will Fraser (170), Dylan Schell (182), Shawn Stimpson (195) and Seth Guay (220).
Joining them on the first team were Glens Falls freshman Avi Berg (99), Section II champion Chris Petteys (106) of Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls' Ethan Weller (132), Schuylerville's Andrew Dumas (285), and Amsterdam's Carlos Montalvo (113), Renso Montalvo (120), Jacob Garcia (145), Nick Rodecker (152) and Andrew Mickel (160).
Foothills Council Wrestling All-Stars
First Team
99 — Avi Berg, Glens Falls
106 — Chris Petteys, Hudson Falls
113 — Carlos Montalvo, Amsterdam
120 — Renso Montalvo, Amsterdam
126 — Kaiden LaLuna, Queensbury
132 — Ethan Weller, South Glens Falls
138 — Trevor Robbins, Queensbury
145 — Jacob Garcia, Amsterdam
152 — Nick Rodecker, Amsterdam
160 — Andrew Mickel, Amsterdam
170 — Will Fraser, Queensbury
182 — Dylan Schell, Queensbury
195 — Shawn Stimpson, Queensbury
220 — Seth Guay, Queensbury
285 — Andrew Dumas, Schuylerville
Second Team
99 — Dom Doyle, Hudson Falls
106 — Ryan VanGuilder, Queensbury
113 — Jimar McMaster, Queensbury
120 — Seamus Paige, Hudson Falls
126 — Zach Gillis, Amsterdam
132 — Jack Repsis, Hudson Falls
138 — Kyle Miller, Queensbury
145 — Lanz James, Queensbury
152 — Skyler Sturdevant, Glens Falls
160 — Scott Miller, Queensbury
170 — Eladio Montalvo, Amsterdam
182 — Alejandro Christopher, Amsterdam
195 — Isaiah Murray, Glens Falls
220 — Aiden Mickel, South Glens Falls
285 — Christian Robinson, Amsterdam and Carter Gray, Hudson Falls
