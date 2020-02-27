Foothills Council announces wrestling all-stars
Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed six wrestlers on the first team as the league announced its all-stars Thursday.

Chosen for the Foothills wrestling first team for the Spartans were Section II runner-up Trevor Robbins (138 pounds) and teammates Kaiden LaLuna (126), Will Fraser (170), Dylan Schell (182), Shawn Stimpson (195) and Seth Guay (220).

Joining them on the first team were Glens Falls freshman Avi Berg (99), Section II champion Chris Petteys (106) of Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls' Ethan Weller (132), Schuylerville's Andrew Dumas (285), and Amsterdam's Carlos Montalvo (113), Renso Montalvo (120), Jacob Garcia (145), Nick Rodecker (152) and Andrew Mickel (160).

Foothills Council Wrestling All-Stars

First Team

 

99 — Avi Berg, Glens Falls

106 — Chris Petteys, Hudson Falls

113 — Carlos Montalvo, Amsterdam

120 — Renso Montalvo, Amsterdam

126 — Kaiden LaLuna, Queensbury

132 — Ethan Weller, South Glens Falls

138 — Trevor Robbins, Queensbury

145 — Jacob Garcia, Amsterdam

152 — Nick Rodecker, Amsterdam

160 — Andrew Mickel, Amsterdam

170 — Will Fraser, Queensbury

182 — Dylan Schell, Queensbury

195 — Shawn Stimpson, Queensbury

220 — Seth Guay, Queensbury

285 — Andrew Dumas, Schuylerville

Second Team

 

99 — Dom Doyle, Hudson Falls

106 — Ryan VanGuilder, Queensbury

113 — Jimar McMaster, Queensbury

120 — Seamus Paige, Hudson Falls

126 — Zach Gillis, Amsterdam

132 — Jack Repsis, Hudson Falls

138 — Kyle Miller, Queensbury

145 — Lanz James, Queensbury

152 — Skyler Sturdevant, Glens Falls

160 — Scott Miller, Queensbury

170 — Eladio Montalvo, Amsterdam

182 — Alejandro Christopher, Amsterdam

195 — Isaiah Murray, Glens Falls

220 — Aiden Mickel, South Glens Falls

285 — Christian Robinson, Amsterdam and Carter Gray, Hudson Falls

