Dill, Cary among winners at Ken Baker Classic

STILLWATER — Angie Dill and Brayton Cary won individual titles as Salem-Cambridge finished third in the Coach Ken Baker Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Coxsackie-Athens won the team title with 133 points, followed by Averill Park (121) and Salem-Cambridge (112). Fourteen teams took part in the tourney.

Angie Dill was the winner at 110 pounds, beating her opponent in the finals in overtime, 9-7. Cary took first place at 145 with a 7-4 decision in the finals.

Luke LeBlanc of Salem-Cambridge finished second at 102 and teammate Logan Williams was second at 285. Henry Dill took third at 110.

Whitehall finished in fifth place, with Troy Austin winning the championship final at 189 by an 8-1 decision. Kyle Lavin took second at 145 and Sawyer Ostrander was the runner-up at 152. Chad Monty was third at 172.

Avi Berg and Skyler Sturdevant won titles for sixth-place Glens Falls. Berg won with a first-period pin in the finals at 118 and Sturdevant was champion at 172 with a win by fall in 1:04.

Gavin Williams of Glens Falls placed third at 215 and Violence Sturdevant was fourth at 189.

Brent Perry of Granville-Fort Ann took second at 189. Jaxon Torres was third at 145 and Nicholas Crum was fourth at 132.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HUDSON FALLS 66, LANSINGBURGH 57: Peyton Smith scored 32 points and Hudson Falls outscored Lansingburgh 22-12 in the fourth quarter in a non-league game on Saturday.

Noah Williamson and Jayden Hardwick added 11 points each as the Tigers improved to 13-2.