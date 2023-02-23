Tristen Hitchcock understands he has a target on his back this weekend.

As the defending state champion and repeat No. 1 seed at 285 pounds in Division II, the Warrensburg senior is undefeated at 43-0 and has won 63 consecutive matches.

"I'm not looking ahead of my next match," said Hitchcock, who will continue his wrestling career at West Point in the fall. "I know that anyone can knock off anyone in this tournament."

On Friday, Hitchcock begins his quest for a second straight state title, along with 11 other area wrestlers heading to the MVP Arena in Albany for the two-day State Wrestling Tournament.

The Division I (large school) and II (small school) meets begin with opening ceremonies Friday at 9:30 a.m. Quarterfinals are set for about 3 p.m. Wrestling continues Saturday at 9:30 with semifinals, followed by consolation rounds. The state finals are set for 6 p.m.

Joining Hitchcock in D-II are Warrensburg-Lake George teammate Dante Corriveau (41-3) at 152 pounds; Whitehall senior Troy Austin, the top seed at 189; Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry (189); Glens Falls seniors Avi Berg (118) and Gavin Williams (215); Hudson Falls brothers Jesse Mullis (172) and Justin Mullis (118); and the Salem-Cambridge trio of Luke LeBlanc (102), Angie Dill (110) and Evan Day, the second seed at 215.

Day finished third at 285 last year, Austin and Perry also placed, and Corriveau is a repeat qualifier.

Queensbury junior Lucas Schell (160) — the younger brother of last year's state champ, Dylan Schell — is the area's only wrestler in D-I. He's 37-3 this season.

Hitchcock said his perspective for states is different this time around.

"The feeling changed from being a guy who had never been to the state meet before," he said, "and now I'm at the point where I want to work harder to defend it."

Almost all of Hitchcock's victories this season have been first-period pins, often within the first minute of a match. In fact, of his last 11 bouts, the longest lasted 48 seconds. His aggregate mat time at the Section II state qualifier two weeks ago was 1:28. He's had one match this season that went the full six minutes — a 10-4 win over Mohonasen's Cameron Groncki.

"I was thinking about that this past week, so I looked at my matches from last year, and I only had two more matches that went six minutes last year," said Hitchcock, who won the state title in overtime last year. "So I'm still kind of in the same situation this time."

At 245 pounds, Hitchcock is on the light side of the super-heavyweight class, but makes up for it with strength and skill that belies his size. He was a standout fullback and linebacker for the W-LG football team that reached the state semifinals in the fall.

"A lot of big guys are big and strong, but he can actually wrestle," W-LG coach Mark Trapasso said. "He's cerebral, he prepares for his matches. All of the characteristics it takes to be a champion, he's got them."

Austin (39-1) was a mild surprise as the top seed at 189, but placed sixth last year. His only loss was to Hilton's Elijah Diakomihalis, a D-I wrestler, in the finals of Eastern States.

"Along with first, comes a little extra pressure, so I've got to keep him relaxed," said Whitehall coach Bob Diekel, who is retiring as head coach after 38 seasons.

"For a big kid, Troy knows how to wrestle," added Diekel, who has been in the corner for four state champions in his career. "He has the skills of a 105-pounder or wherever he started, so he wrestles a lot different than other kids do."

Glens Falls coach Dan Perry likes where both Berg and Williams are seeded in their respective weight classes. Williams drew an eighth seed, while Berg (31-3) is a dangerous 11th seed.

"He had a loss to (Saranac's Ryan) Devins at Eastern States, so he couldn't be seeded ahead of him, and Devins had a couple of losses, so we got shuffled down," Perry said. "But we like his draw. ... Avi at full strength is a tough matchup for anyone in the tournament. He's ready mentally and physically."

Dill (22-7) is the area's lone female state qualifier, and first since Schuylerville's Sarah Anderson 15 years ago. She has wrestled on the international stage against females in freestyle wrestling, which has different scoring from folkstyle, the high school style of wrestling.

"I'm excited, I don't really have any expectations because folkstyle has never really been top of my list for goals, so it's amazing that I'm here in the first place," said Dill, who hopes to continue her wrestling career in college. "A lot of my moves that I've developed don't score me the points that I usually get in freestyle, so I've really had to develop different ways to attain those points off of what I originally do in freestyle."

"Angie wrestled well to get here — no one should underestimate her. She can beat almost anyone in the weight class; her first match looks like a good draw," S-C coach Frank Fronhofer II said. "Strength starts to become an issue for some of the kids she'll wrestle. She has the advantage that she's explosive and most people in the state haven't seen her, because most of her experience is wrestling girls nationwide, most of these kids haven't wrestled her."

