Corinth places third in Schalmont Duals
0 comments

Corinth places third in Schalmont Duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Corinth third in Schalmont Duals: John Freebern and Alec Richards earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler awards as the Tomahawks finished 3-2 to place third at the Schalmont Duals.

Freebern and Richards both finished 5-0, with Freebern (120-126 pounds) winning the MOW award for the lightweights, and Richards (170-182) winning for the heavier weights.

Devlin Blanchard (126-132) also went 5-0 for Corinth, while Paul Granger (113), Ray Procter (195-220) and Isaiah Kanar (285) finished 4-1.

Corinth defeated Albany (48-30), Lansingburgh (51-27) and Berlin-New Lebanon (60-24), but lost to Holland Patent (51-33) and Schalmont (45-34).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News