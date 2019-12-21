Corinth places third in Schalmont Duals

Corinth third in Schalmont Duals: John Freebern and Alec Richards earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler awards as the Tomahawks finished 3-2 to place third at the Schalmont Duals.

Freebern and Richards both finished 5-0, with Freebern (120-126 pounds) winning the MOW award for the lightweights, and Richards (170-182) winning for the heavier weights.

Devlin Blanchard (126-132) also went 5-0 for Corinth, while Paul Granger (113), Ray Procter (195-220) and Isaiah Kanar (285) finished 4-1.

Corinth defeated Albany (48-30), Lansingburgh (51-27) and Berlin-New Lebanon (60-24), but lost to Holland Patent (51-33) and Schalmont (45-34).

