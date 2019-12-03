{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 48, GLENS FALLS 36

Venue: Corinth

Non-league

152 — Skylar Sturdevant (GF) pinned Micheal Kirk, 1:45.

160 — Eli Johnson (GF) pinned Dan Tracy, 1:18.

170 — Wyatt MacPherson (GF) pinned Ned Lemieux, 1:08.

182 — Alec Richards (C) pinned Connor Wright, 1:53.

195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) pinned Ray Procter, 3:58.

220 — Taz Bovee (C) by forfeit.

285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) pinned Keith Marcotte, 4:23.

99 — Double forfeit.

106 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Garrett Bourdeau, 1:02.

113 — Paul Granger (C) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 3:33.

120 — John Freebern (C) pinned Jacob Francato, 5:01.

126 — Ashton Tokarski (C) by forfeit.

132 — Hayden Sirchia (C) by forfeit.

138 — Devlin Blanchard (C) pinned Trevor Swinton, :59.

145 — Mark Ellis (C) pinned Sean Backus, 3:28.

Records: Corinth (1-0).

