CORINTH 48, GLENS FALLS 36
Venue: Corinth
Non-league
152 — Skylar Sturdevant (GF) pinned Micheal Kirk, 1:45.
160 — Eli Johnson (GF) pinned Dan Tracy, 1:18.
170 — Wyatt MacPherson (GF) pinned Ned Lemieux, 1:08.
182 — Alec Richards (C) pinned Connor Wright, 1:53.
195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) pinned Ray Procter, 3:58.
220 — Taz Bovee (C) by forfeit.
285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) pinned Keith Marcotte, 4:23.
You have free articles remaining.
99 — Double forfeit.
106 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Garrett Bourdeau, 1:02.
113 — Paul Granger (C) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 3:33.
120 — John Freebern (C) pinned Jacob Francato, 5:01.
126 — Ashton Tokarski (C) by forfeit.
132 — Hayden Sirchia (C) by forfeit.
138 — Devlin Blanchard (C) pinned Trevor Swinton, :59.
145 — Mark Ellis (C) pinned Sean Backus, 3:28.
Records: Corinth (1-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.