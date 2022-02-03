Class B wrestling seeds

Top seeds for the Class B sectional wrestling tournament, scheduled for Sunday at Queensbury:
Teams — Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Amsterdam, Queensbury, Burnt Hills, Scotia-Galway, South Glens Falls, Averill Park, Mohonasen, CBA.
102 — 1. Ralph Keeney (BS), 2. Vincent Graulau (Mohon), 3. Brayden Shattuck (Q), 4. Drew Schiavo (Nisky).
110 — 1. Clayton O'Connor (Mohon), 2. Jacob Hanlon (AP), 3. Tyler Whiteley (BH), 4. Ryan Vanguilder (Q).
118 — 1. Nico Rivera (Mohon), 2. Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 3. Tristan Hinchcliff (BS), 4. Timothy Stephenson (SGF).
126 — 1. Liam Carlin (BH), 2. Carlos Montalvo (Am), 3. Calvin Conti (Sco-Gal), 4. Samuel Ness (BS).
132 — 1. Gabriel Goss (BH), 2. John Welcome (AP).
138 — 1. Tyler Rossini (BH), 2. Colin Carlin (BH), 3. Brody Johnson (Nisky), 4. Jacob White (AP).
People are also reading…
145 — 1. Renso Montalvo (Am), 2. Joshua Warland (BH), 3. Matt Lofstrom (Mohon), 4. Tyler Leahey (BS).
152 — 1. Connor Gregory (BS), 2. Nick Tempel (AP), 3. Lucas Schell (Q), 4. Howard Bearce (BH).
160 — 1. Thomas Pawlinga (BH), 2. Michael Steen (AP), 3. Dylan Smith (Q), 4. Peter Siracuse (BS).
172 — 1. Dylan Schell (Q), 2. Ryan Buthfer (BH), 3. Landon Payton (Mohon), 4. Elias Goosmann (AP).
189 — 1. Danny Casey (BH), 2. Joshua Ahrens (SGF), 3. Scott Miller (Q), 4. Ryan Reagan (Am).
215 — 1. Darrien Insogna (BS), 2. Jack Hoke (Nisky), 3. Trevor Ismail (BH).
285 — 1. Allan Duavon (Nisky), 2. Evan Meisner (Nisky), 3. Shawnjohn Kannamore (Mohon).