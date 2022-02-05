Burghers roll to Class D wrestling crown

CAMBRIDGE — Warrensburg-Bolton sent eight wrestlers to the finals and cruised to the team title of the Class D sectional tournament on Saturday.
Warrensburg-Bolton finished with 238 points, 56 1/1 better than second-place Duanesburg-Schoharie. Salem-Cambridge finished third in the 11-team field.
Warrensburg-Bolton racked up four individual titles — Dylan Winchell at 126 pounds, Tanner McKenna at 132, Dante Corriveau at 145 and Tristan Hitchcock at 285. Finishing second were Cameron Carpenter (110), Zachary Olden (118), Caiden Mosher (160) and Hunter Nemec (215).
Ayden Rushia won a consolation final for Warrensburg-Bolton.
Lucas Martindale was a champion at 215 for Salem-Cambridge. Teammates Henry Dill (102), Quinn Donaldson (189) and Evan Day (285) finished second while Brayton Cary and Rylie Burr took third.
Troy Austin won the title at 189 for Whitehall. Sawyer Ostrander placed second at 152.
Corinth’s Riley Bernash won his consolation final at 102.