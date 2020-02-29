BLOG: Section II wrestlers at State Wrestling Tournament

Follow along with me Saturday as I let you know how Section II wrestlers are doing at the State Wrestling Tournament in Albany.

The field has been cut in half, as only eight wrestlers remain in each weight class, and all eight are guaranteed a place finish for the first time this year. In previous years, only the top six were awarded, meaning consolation wrestlers had to win one match on Saturday morning before the placement round.

Here are the Section II semifinalists and their matchups:

DIVISION II

106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) lost by fall to Jace Schafer (Palmyra-Macedon-V), 1:19.

126 — Caleb Svingala (Maple Hill) vs. Micah Roes (Lowville-III).

132 — Aidan Cullen (Greenville) vs. Gage DeNatale (Locust Valley-VIII).

145 — Bobby Treshock (Tamarac) vs. Seamus Costello(East Rochester-V). — Costello is the No. 16 seed, who beat Whitehall-Fort Ann's David Austin in double OT in a pigtail preliminary match Friday, then beat No. 1 seed Brody Oleksak of BGAH by injury default, then the No. 9 seed to reach the semis.