BLOG: Section II wrestlers at State Wrestling Tournament — noon update

Follow along with me Saturday as I let you know how Section II wrestlers are doing at the State Wrestling Tournament in Albany.
The field has been cut in half, as only eight wrestlers remain in each weight class, and all eight are guaranteed a place finish for the first time this year. In previous years, only the top six were awarded, meaning consolation wrestlers had to win one match on Saturday morning before the placement round.
Here are the Section II semifinalists and their matchups:
DIVISION II SEMIS
106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) lost by fall to Jace Schafer (Palmyra-Macedon-V), 1:19.
126 — Caleb Svingala (Maple Hill) lost to Micah Roes (Lowville-III), 5-3.
132 — Aidan Cullen (Greenville) lost to Gage DeNatale (Locust Valley-VIII), 5-3.
145 — Bobby Treshock (Tamarac) dec. Seamus Costello(East Rochester-V), 7-0.
182 — No. 1 seed Ethan Cooper (Cobleskill) dec. Gabe Monroe (Windsor-IV), 7-4 — Cooper won his 200th career match.
220 — No. 1 seed Jeff Crooks (Cobleskill) pinned Sam Sorenson (Homer-III), 3:08.
DIVISION I SEMIS
113 — No. 1 seed Stevo Poulin (Shenendehowa) pinned Anthony Surace (Webster Schroeder-V), 1:46.
138 — Jake Deguire (Mohonasen) lost to Ryan Burgos (Hilton-V), 14-0.
152 — Sean Malenfant (Averill Park) lost to AJ Kovacs (Iona Prep-CHSAA), 13-4.
160 — Colden Dorfman (Shen) lost to Cooper Kropman (Penfield-V), 6-1.
182 — No. 1 seed Brock DelSignore (Shen) dec. Ethan Gallo (Minisink Valley-IX), 10-1.
Consolation Quarterfinals
D-II 170 — Alec Richards (Corinth) dec. Tyler Tupper (Gouverneur-X), 12-6.
D-II 285 — Spencer Dickinson (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost to Cody Wilson (Albion-VI), 6-0.
D-II 99 — Jair Gomez (Ichabod Crane) lost by fall to Aiden Gillings (Newfane-VI), 2:15.
D-II 106 — Kieran Cullen (Greenville) lost by fall to Carl Santariello (Marcellus-Onondaga-III), 4:39.
D-II 113 — Logan Campbell (Coxsackie-Athens) lost to David Ball (Fredonia-VI), 4-1.
D-II 138 — Greg Hotaling (Cobleskill) lost to Mike O'Brien (Mt. Sinai-XI), 10-3.
D-II 160 — Nick Pino (LaSalle) lost by fall to Gavin Kulp (Olean-VI), 1:42.
D-I 106 — Nick Palso (Ballston Spa) pinned Vincent Ziccardi (Kings Park-XI), 3:26.
D-I 170 — Peter Meshkov (Niskayuna) lost to Danny Mauriello (Hauppauge-XI), 1-0.
D-I 195 — Mike Altomer (Columbia) pinned Ericson Velasquez (Mineola-VIII), :58.
DIVISION II SEVENTH PLACE
99 — Jair Gomez (IC) lost to Cameron Mayfield (Eagle Academy-PSAL), 9-5.
106 — Kieran Cullen (Greenville) lost by fall to Joey Florance (BGAH-IV), 2:18.
113 — Logan Campbell (C-A) lost to Michael Schiffhauer (Iroquois-VI), 5-0.
138 — Greg Hotaling (Cobleskill) lost by fall to Riley McHale (Lourdes-I), 3:19.
160 — Nick Pino (LaSalle) dec. Zack Swyers (Peru-VII), 11-0. (Seventh place)
285 — Spencer Dickinson (Whitehall-Fort Ann) dec. Jake Skinner (Fredonia-VI), 7-2 — Seventh place
DIVISION II CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) dec. Carl Santariello (Marcellus-Onondaga-III), 5-1.
126 — Caleb Svingala (Maple Hill) dec. Jordan Soriano (Clarke-VIII), 6-1.
132 — Aidan Cullen (Greenville) vs. Mitchell Gaiser (Alexander-V).
170 — Alec Richards (Corinth) vs. Kaul Runfola (Letchworth-V).
DIVISION I CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
138 — Jake Deguire (Mohonasen) lost to Gavin Dammasco (Commack-XI), 3OT rideout.
152 — Sean Malenfant (Averill Park) lost to Dennis Robin (Arlington-I), 8-5.
160 — Colden Dorfman (Shen) pinned Daniel Cassera (Ward Melville-XI), 2:51.
