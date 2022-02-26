BLOG: Schell, Hitchcock reach state finals (final update)

Queensbury senior Dylan Schell and Warrensburg junior Tristen Hitchcock earned semifinal victories Saturday morning to advance to the championship finals at the State Wrestling Tournament in Albany.

The state finals are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at MVP Arena.

Salem-Cambridge junior Evan Day, attempting to join Hitchcock in the Division II 285-pound final, came up short in the semis.

Schell (34-0), the No. 2 seed, continued his unbeaten streak with a 5-1 win over Spencerport's Jake Scherbyn in the Division I 172-pound semifinals. He is the first Queensbury wrestler to reach the state finals since Matt Lashway in 2011.

Schell will face Minisink Valley's top-seeded Mikey Altomer — a former Section II wrestler at Columbia High School — in the finals Saturday night. Altomer (33-2) earned a tough 5-4 decision over Hilton's Elijah Diakomihalis.

In the D-II 285 semis, Hitchcock pinned Beekmantown's Connor Bushey in 3:08 to become the first Warrensburg wrestler to reach the state finals since Ryan Black in 2008.

Day, the first Cambridge wrestler to reach the state meet, came up short in a 6-2 loss to General Brown's Nick Rogers in the other semifinal. He battled back to finish third, as he pinned in five of his six matches over the two-day tournament. He needed just 28 seconds to pin Bushey for third place.

The rest of the area's D-II contingent fared well, as Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George senior Logan Marissal took fourth at 215 and Whitehall junior Troy Austin (189) took sixth. Warrensburg senior Tanner McKenna (132) and Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry (189) both finished seventh.

Marissal matched his seeding at 215, as he was pinned by Southwestern's second-seeded Dontae Hoose in the third-place bout. Marissal, a senior at Lake George, became his school's second state place-finisher in wrestling. Jack Clark also took fourth at 285 in 2011.

Austin came up short in a 5-1 loss to Dolgeville's Jared Bilinski in the fifth-place bout at 189.

McKenna finished seventh with a 9-1 win over Copenhagen's Tavian Camper. A senior, McKenna finished his career with 153 wins.

Perry, a junior, also placed seventh, earning a 6-0 win over Wellsville's John Layfield. Perry is the fifth Granville wrestler to place at states.

Warrensburg seniors Dylan Winchell (126) and Hunter Nemec (215) both lost their first match Saturday to finish the tournament 1-2. Winchell finished his career with 181 victories at Warrensburg, and 217 overall.

