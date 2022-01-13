BLOG: New qualifying format for State Wrestling Tournament

For the first time since 2007, the State Wrestling Tournament has undergone a change in its qualifying format.

Goodbye, at-large qualifiers. Hello, automatic qualifying system.

The change is significant because it eliminates the at-large process of determining the secondary qualifiers by points and a committee, and puts more importance on the wrestleback rounds.

The goal of the change — originally slated to be implemented last season before it was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic — is to decide those "second-chance" qualifiers on the wrestling mat.

"Now you have to win to get in," Section II wrestling chairman John Vishneowski said. "It's based on winning on that day, not what you've done in the past."

This season, along with the change in weight classes — reduced from 15 to 13, the new weight classes are 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 — will be a new format for the state qualifier meets.

Now the first- and third-place bouts will be run at the same time at the state qualifier meets.

The Section II state qualifier is set for Feb. 12 at Cool Insuring Arena. The state meet is set for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena — formerly the Times Union Center — in Albany.

Each section in the state gets one, two or three representatives in each weight class, determined by how well the section fared at states in the previous three years. Section II, for example, gets two qualifiers in each weight class in both Division I and II.

However, the second qualifier will not automatically be the sectional runner-up. Instead, if the second-place finisher and the third-place finisher did not face each other during the tournament, they will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot.

This is called the qualifying match, or "True Second," and will be held after the finals and consolation finals to determine the second qualifier. If the third-place finisher already lost to the runner-up during the tournament, the second-place finisher would automatically go and there would be no qualifying match in that weight class.

"This also makes the seedings less important," Vishneowski said. "Now if the fourth seed comes back and takes third, he's got a shot at going to states. That round will be quite exciting, I think. Now there's a big incentive for kids in the consolation bracket to came back and finish third.

"It's hard to argue with win to get in," he added.

The change simplifies what had been a complex process. From 2007-2020, at-large qualifiers — determined by past performances and a points system — were used to fill the four byes in each weight class to make the competition more equitable.

Now, there can be up to 21 entries per weight class in Division I and up to 22 entries per class in Division II, if every qualifier comes.

Sectional tournaments

The Section II classification tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at five sites. Most will be one-day tournaments.

Here are the scheduled sites for each classification tournament: Class A at Guilderland, Class B at Queensbury, Class CC at Watervliet, Class C at Stillwater and Class D at Cambridge.

The top six finishers in Classes A and B advance to the Division I state qualifier, while the top four finishers in Classes CC, C and D go to the Division II state qualifier.

