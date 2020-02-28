You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament
0 comments
alert

BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

How Glens Falls-area wrestlers fared on Friday at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Times Union Center in Albany — keep refreshing as I update:

Preliminary Round

D-II 99 poundsAvi Berg (Glens Falls) pinned Eric Velasquez (Oyster Bay-VIII), 3:34.

D-II 145David Austin (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost to Seamus Costello (East Rochester-V), 4-3 (2OT).

Opening Round

D-II 106Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) pinned Nick Moriera (Horace Mann-AIS), 3:34.

D-II 120John Freebern (Corinth) lost to Len Balducci (Pleasantville-I), 16-5.

D-II 132Tanner McKenna (Warrensburg) vs. Dean Shambo (Mexico-III).

D-II 99Avi Berg (Glens Falls) vs. Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk (Canisteo-Greenwood-V).

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News