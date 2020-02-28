BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament

How Glens Falls-area wrestlers fared on Friday at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Times Union Center in Albany — keep refreshing as I update:
Preliminary Round
D-II 99 pounds — Avi Berg (Glens Falls) pinned Eric Velasquez (Oyster Bay-VIII), 3:34.
D-II 145 — David Austin (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost to Seamus Costello (East Rochester-V), 4-3 (2OT).
Opening Round
D-II 106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) pinned Nick Moriera (Horace Mann-AIS), 3:34.
D-II 120 — John Freebern (Corinth) lost to Len Balducci (Pleasantville-I), 16-5.
D-II 132 — Tanner McKenna (Warrensburg) vs. Dean Shambo (Mexico-III).
D-II 99 — Avi Berg (Glens Falls) vs. Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk (Canisteo-Greenwood-V).
