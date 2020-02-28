BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament — quarterfinals complete

How Glens Falls-area wrestlers fared on Friday at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Times Union Center in Albany — keep refreshing as I update:
Quarterfinals
D-II 106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) dec. Matt Gatto (Petrides-PSAL), 4-0 to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
D-II 170 — Alec Richards (Corinth) lost to Matt Campo (Mt. Sinai-XI), 9-4.
D-II 195 — Brendan Covey (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost by fall to Nate DeGroff (Warsaw-V), 3:04.
D-II 285 — Spencer Dickinson (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost by fall to George Lebberes (Ardsley-I), :41.
Preliminary Round
D-II 99 pounds — Avi Berg (Glens Falls) pinned Eric Velasquez (Oyster Bay-VIII), 3:34.
D-II 145 — David Austin (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost to Seamus Costello (East Rochester-V), 4-3 (2OT).
Opening Round
D-II 106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) pinned Nick Moriera (Horace Mann-AIS), 3:34.
D-II 120 — John Freebern (Corinth) lost to Len Balducci (Pleasantville-I), 16-5.
D-II 132 — Tanner McKenna (Warrensburg) lost to Dean Shambo (Mexico-III), 10-0.
D-II 99 — Avi Berg (Glens Falls) lost by fall to Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk (Canisteo-Greenwood-V), 1:19.
D-II 152 — Justin Hoffman (Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George) lost to Bryce Smith (Saranac-VII), 12-3.
D-II 152 — Hunter McKenna (Warrensburg) lost by fall to Nick Ross (Onteora-IX), 1:32.
D-I 145 — Eric Griskowitz (Saratoga Springs) lost by tech. fall to Kole Mulhauser (Central-Square-III), 15-0.
D-II 170 — Alec Richards (Corinth) won by forfeit over Langdon Sibley (Windsor-IV).
D-II 195 — Brendan Covey (Whitehall-Fort Ann) dec. Noah Kennedy (Oxford-Greene-IV), 4-1.
D-II 285 — Spencer Dickinson (Whitehall-Fort Ann) dec. Connor Bushey (Beekmantown-VII), 3-1.
D-II 285 — Jacob Clear (Warrensburg) lost by fall to Mike Raschiatore (East Rochester-V), 3:46.
