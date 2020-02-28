You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament — first round complete
BLOG: Local wrestlers at state tournament — first round complete

How Glens Falls-area wrestlers fared on Friday at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Times Union Center in Albany — keep refreshing as I update:

Quarterfinals

D-II 106 — Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) vs. Matt Gatto (Petrides-PSAL).

Preliminary Round

D-II 99 poundsAvi Berg (Glens Falls) pinned Eric Velasquez (Oyster Bay-VIII), 3:34.

D-II 145David Austin (Whitehall-Fort Ann) lost to Seamus Costello (East Rochester-V), 4-3 (2OT).

Opening Round

D-II 106Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) pinned Nick Moriera (Horace Mann-AIS), 3:34.

D-II 120John Freebern (Corinth) lost to Len Balducci (Pleasantville-I), 16-5.

D-II 132Tanner McKenna (Warrensburg) lost to Dean Shambo (Mexico-III), 10-0.

D-II 99Avi Berg (Glens Falls) lost by fall to Xavier DeJesus-Remchuk (Canisteo-Greenwood-V), 1:19.

D-II 152Justin Hoffman (Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George) lost to Bryce Smith (Saranac-VII), 12-3.

D-II 152Hunter McKenna (Warrensburg) lost by fall to Nick Ross (Onteora-IX), 1:32.

D-I 145Eric Griskowitz (Saratoga Springs) lost by tech. fall to Kole Mulhauser (Central-Square-III), 15-0.

D-II 170Alec Richards (Corinth) won by forfeit over Langdon Sibley (Windsor-IV).

D-II 195Brendan Covey (Whitehall-Fort Ann) dec. Noah Kennedy (Oxford-Greene-IV), 4-1.

D-II 285Spencer Dickinson (Whitehall-Fort Ann) dec. Connor Bushey (Beekmantown-VII), 3-1.

D-II 285Jacob Clear (Warrensburg) lost by fall to Mike Raschiatore (East Rochester-V), 3:46.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989.

