Adirondack League names wrestling all-stars

The Adirondack League announced its wrestling all-stars for the 2019-20 season on Thursday, led by state place-finishers Alec Richards of Corinth and Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall-Fort Ann.

Richards finished fifth in the state in Division II at 170 pounds. Dickinson placed seventh at 285 in D-II. Both are juniors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also named to the Adirondack League all-star team were Section II champions Hunter McKenna (152) of Warrensburg, John Freebern (120) of Corinth and Brendan Covey (195) of W-FA. McKenna and Freebern are juniors and Covey is a senior.

Section II runners-up on the Adirondack League all-star team were Justin Hoffman (152) of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, W-FA's David Austin (145) and Salem-Cambridge's Evan Day (220).

The rest of the Adirondack League wrestling all-stars are Corinth's Devlin Blanchard; Granville's Cole Haines, Logan Beebe, Tristan Hyatt and Quinn Johnson; H-L/LG's Caleb Carpenter, Carter McIntosh, Mike Fuss, Colby Hoolihan, Logan Marissal and Cameron Duers; Salem-Cambridge's Jacob Haynes, Charlie Dill, Doug Pennington, Hunter Day and Lucas Martindale; Warrensburg's Zach Olden, Cameron Carpenter, Dylan Winchell, Tanner McKenna, Zach Carpenter, Zach Shambo, Tristen Hitchcock and Jacob Clear; and W-FA's Sawyer Ostrander, Troy Austin, Jake Gosselin and Mike Vandenburgh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0