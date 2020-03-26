Adirondack League names wrestling all-stars

The Adirondack League announced its wrestling all-stars for the 2019-20 season on Thursday, led by state place-finishers Alec Richards of Corinth and Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall-Fort Ann.
Richards finished fifth in the state in Division II at 170 pounds. Dickinson placed seventh at 285 in D-II. Both are juniors.
You have free articles remaining.
Also named to the Adirondack League all-star team were Section II champions Hunter McKenna (152) of Warrensburg, John Freebern (120) of Corinth and Brendan Covey (195) of W-FA. McKenna and Freebern are juniors and Covey is a senior.
Section II runners-up on the Adirondack League all-star team were Justin Hoffman (152) of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, W-FA's David Austin (145) and Salem-Cambridge's Evan Day (220).
The rest of the Adirondack League wrestling all-stars are Corinth's Devlin Blanchard; Granville's Cole Haines, Logan Beebe, Tristan Hyatt and Quinn Johnson; H-L/LG's Caleb Carpenter, Carter McIntosh, Mike Fuss, Colby Hoolihan, Logan Marissal and Cameron Duers; Salem-Cambridge's Jacob Haynes, Charlie Dill, Doug Pennington, Hunter Day and Lucas Martindale; Warrensburg's Zach Olden, Cameron Carpenter, Dylan Winchell, Tanner McKenna, Zach Carpenter, Zach Shambo, Tristen Hitchcock and Jacob Clear; and W-FA's Sawyer Ostrander, Troy Austin, Jake Gosselin and Mike Vandenburgh.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!