Adirondack League names wrestling all-stars

Wrestlers from all five Adirondack League teams placed at the New York State Wrestling Tournament for the first time this season.

That's reflected in the Adirondack League wrestling all-star team, which includes state Division II champion Tristen Hitchcock at 285 pounds, third-place finisher Evan Day (285) of Salem-Cambridge, fourth-place finisher Logan Marissal (215) of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, sixth-place finisher Troy Austin (189) of Whitehall, and two seventh-place finishers: Warrensburg's Tanner McKenna (132) and Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry (189).

Also named to the Adirondack League all-start team from Warrensburg were state qualifiers Dylan Winchell (126), Dante Corriveau (145) and Hunter Nemec (215), as well as Cameron Carpenter (110), Zachary Olden (118), Colton Bell (138) and Caiden Mosher (160).

Salem-Cambridge all-stars include Henry Dill (102), Quinn Donaldson (189) and Lucas Martindale (215); from Granville-Fort Ann are Jaxon Torres (110), Quinn Johnson (118) and Tom McMahon (132); Carter McIntosh (138) of H-L/LG and Sawyer Ostrander (152) of Whitehall.

Named as honorable mentions were Warrensburg's Jade Rumble (102), Salem-Cambridge's Rylie Burr (215), G-FA's Nick Crum (126), H-L/LG's Ethan York (110) and Grace York (118), and Whitehall's Allen Beaulieu (118).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0