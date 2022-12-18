121922-spt-mat2_merged

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN WINS TOURNEY: Jaxon Torres, Quinn Johnson and Brent Perry won titles as Granville-Fort Ann won the team championship in the Coach Ken Harrison Memorial wrestling tournament at Granville High School on Saturday.

Granville-Fort Ann was 41 1/2 points better than second-place Otter Valley (Vt.), helped by having five finalists. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished fourth, Mechanicville-Stillwater placed sixth and Schuylerville-Greenwich was ninth.

Johnson won the title at 126 pounds with a third-period pin. Torres was first at 145 with a second-period pin in the finals and Perry claimed first at 189 with a 12-2 decision. Perry was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Also for Granville-Fort Ann, Nathan Barber finished second at 138 and Brandon Beaver was runner-up at 172. Nicholas Crum, Scott Wittman and AJ Landon finished third.

Aidan Jones of Schuylerville-Greenwich claimed the title at 172 with a second-period pin in the finals. Aiden Schurr of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne took first place at 110 with a pin in the finals over teammate Mike Rose. Keegan Baker (118) and Paul Granger (152) were also runners-up for C/H-L.

Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament Team Scores 1. Granville-Fort Ann 181 1/2, 2. Otter Valley (Vt.) 140, 3. Oneonta 122, 4. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 95, 5. Springfield (Vt.) 94, 6. Mechanicville-Stillwater 90, 7. Fair Haven (Vt.) 74, 8. Vergennes (Vt.) 73, 9. Schuylerville-Greenwich 63, 10. Burr & Burton (Vt.) 43, 11. Champlain Valley (Vt.) 41, 12. Mill River (Vt.) 19, 13. Berlin-New Lebanon 10. Championship Finals 102 — Jace Rauenzahn (M-S) by forfeit. 110 — Aiden Schurr (CHL) pinned Mike Rose (CHL), 1:48. 118 — Camden Ayer (CV) pinned Keegan Baker (CHL), 3:58. 126 — Quinn Johnson (Gran-FA) by tech fall over Trey Lee (FH), 5:56. 132 — Eli Brace (Verg) dec. Lincoln Wilcox (OV), 10-4. 138 — Caleb Whitney (OV) dec. Nathan Barber (Gran-FA), 12-6. 145 — Jaxon Torres (Gran-FA) pinned David Rigney (Spring), 3:54. 152 — Tucker Babcock (OV) pinned Paul Granger (CHL), 1:30. 160 — Luke Schirmacher (M-S) dec. AlanMichael Rubin (Oneo), 11-2. 172 — Aidan Jones (S-G) pinned Brandon Beaver (Gran-FA), 2:39. 189 — Brent Perry (Gran-FA) dec. Mateo Goodhue (Oneo), 12-2. 215 — Jayden Zakala (Oneo) pinned Colton DeLong (FH), 1:02. 285 — Caden Howell (Verg) pinned Miles Kaplan (BB), 1:55. Consolation Finals 110 — Noah Markwell (Spring) pinned Thomas Given (OV), :32. 118 — Marshall Mahar (Oneo) pinned Evan Brown (S-G), 2:28. 126 — Dillan Lacasse (Spring) pinned Logan Stearns (Ver), 3:46. 132 — Nicholas Crum (Gran-FA) pinned Donald MacMillan (S-G), 1:31. 138 — Beckett Holmes (Oneo) dec. Konner Savage (FH), 6-4. 145 — Carter Giles (OV) pinned Reilly Waltz (Oneo), 1:20. 152 — Scott Wittman (Gran-FA) pinned Brighton Logue (Oneo), 1:00. 160 — Tyerell Lavoie (Verg) pinned Taylor Patch (MR), :37. 172 — AJ Landon (Gran-FA) pinned Gabe Bache (FH), 4:21. 189 — Thomas Murphy (CV) pinned Isaac Whitney (OV), :47. 215 — Ben Nania (M-S) pinned Simon Martin (OV), :47. 285 — Cole Wright (Spring) dec. Derek Li (OV), 3-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENS FALLS 74, COHOES 41: Four players scored in double figures as Glens Falls cruised past Cohoes in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

Alex Cygan led the way for the Red and Black with 15 points. Kellen Driscoll scored 12 points while Cooper Nadler and Oscar Lilac recorded 10 each. Brody Holcomb contributed nine points and Cole Bennett added six.

A 25-9 second quarter outburst sent Glens Falls on the way to victory.

ICE HOCKEY QUEENSBURY WINS TWICE: The Spartans split a pair of games over the weekend, beating Ogdensburg 6-5 on Saturday and losing 8-3 to Salmon River on Sunday.

Tanner Fearman recorded a goal and two assists in the victory over Ogdensburg. Tyler Dufour, Keegan Lozier, Cameron Porter, Mack Ryan and Julien Shafer also scored goals.

Salmon River scored four second-period goals in the Sunday game. Quinn Theis, Nick Ogden and Zachary Coventry scored for Queensbury.