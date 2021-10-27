 Skip to main content
SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD

Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard — Oct. 27

Scores from Wednesday’s sectional playoffs:

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

South Glens Falls 2, Scotia 0

Burnt Hills 6, Queensbury 0

Class C Semifinals

Hoosick Falls 2, Granville 0

Johnstown 3, Schuylerville 0

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Greenville 1, Cohoes 0

Mechanicville 2, Broadalbin-Perth 1 (OT)

Class C Semifinals

Mayfield 4, Middleburgh 1

Maple Hill 2, Waterford 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Columbia 2, Shaker 1

Shenendehowa 1, Bethlehem 0

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Opening Round

Schuylerville 3, Greenville 1

Saratoga Catholic 3, Rensselaer 1

Albany Academy 3, Tamarac 0

Class D Opening Round

Maple Hill 3, Warrensburg 0

Mekeel Christian 3, Germantown 0

