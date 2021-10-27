Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard — Oct. 27

Scores from Wednesday’s sectional playoffs:
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
South Glens Falls 2, Scotia 0
Burnt Hills 6, Queensbury 0
Class C Semifinals
Hoosick Falls 2, Granville 0
Johnstown 3, Schuylerville 0
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Greenville 1, Cohoes 0
Mechanicville 2, Broadalbin-Perth 1 (OT)
Class C Semifinals
Mayfield 4, Middleburgh 1
Maple Hill 2, Waterford 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Columbia 2, Shaker 1
Shenendehowa 1, Bethlehem 0
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Opening Round
Schuylerville 3, Greenville 1
Saratoga Catholic 3, Rensselaer 1
Albany Academy 3, Tamarac 0
Class D Opening Round
Maple Hill 3, Warrensburg 0
Mekeel Christian 3, Germantown 0