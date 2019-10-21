QUEENSBURY — Queensbury, Fonda, Hartford, Cambridge and Argyle were division champions at Saturday's Queensbury Power of Pink Volleyball Tournament.
Queensbury won the Pink Division, topping Broadalbin-Perth 2-0 in the final, 25-20, 25-21. Fonda defeated Hudson Falls 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) in the Gold Division.
You have free articles remaining.
In the Silver Division, Hartford beat Oneonta 2-0 (25-22, 25-9). Cambridge topped Corinth 2-0 (25-18, 25-14) to win the Bronze Division, and Argyle beat AuSable Valley 2-0 (25-22, 25-13).
Twenty-nine teams competed in the tournament, which also included fundraising. Over $40,000 was raised for the Sideout Foundation. Hudson Falls raised the most funds this year with more than $7,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.