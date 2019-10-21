{{featured_button_text}}
All teams volleyball photo

Members from all the participating teams at the Queensbury Power of Pink Volleyball Tournament gather Saturday.

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury, Fonda, Hartford, Cambridge and Argyle were division champions at Saturday's Queensbury Power of Pink Volleyball Tournament.

Queensbury won the Pink Division, topping Broadalbin-Perth 2-0 in the final, 25-20, 25-21. Fonda defeated Hudson Falls 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) in the Gold Division.

In the Silver Division, Hartford beat Oneonta 2-0 (25-22, 25-9). Cambridge topped Corinth 2-0 (25-18, 25-14) to win the Bronze Division, and Argyle beat AuSable Valley 2-0 (25-22, 25-13).

Twenty-nine teams competed in the tournament, which also included fundraising. Over $40,000 was raised for the Sideout Foundation. Hudson Falls raised the most funds this year with more than $7,000.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments