Wasaren League volleyball all-stars named Post-Star staff report 8 hrs ago

Tamarac's Gabriella Cellucci, a senior outside hitter, was named the MVP of the Wasaren League as its volleyball all-stars were named.

Two Cambridge players made the first team, senior setter Adrianna Roarke and senior outside hitter Eden Bailey. 