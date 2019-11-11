{{featured_button_text}}

Tamarac's Gabriella Cellucci, a senior outside hitter, was named the MVP of the Wasaren League as its volleyball all-stars were named.

Two Cambridge players made the first team, senior setter Adrianna Roarke and senior outside hitter Eden Bailey.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments