Warriors beat Argyle, up record to 11-0

LAKE GEORGE — Springtime volleyball seems to agree with the Lake George Warriors.

The team is off to an 11-0 start after Monday’s 25-16, 25-7, 25-20 Adirondack League victory over Argyle. No team has driven the Warriors past three sets this season.

Lake George has a proud volleyball history, and the Warriors might have had a shot at postseason success, had there been a normal 2020 season.

“We didn’t graduate anyone from last year, so I kinda knew what I was getting back,” coach Brittany Rodrigues said. “I will say the amount of work the girls put in in the offseason was tremendous. I ended up getting a team back much more improved than where I left them. It really shows now. It’s unfortunate they can’t showcase themselves elsewhere, like sectionals, but they’re having fun.”

The Warriors went to the state final four in their last full season, in 2019. It’s now a year and a half later with the shortened Fall II season, but like everyone else, at least they’re on the court.