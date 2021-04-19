Warriors beat Argyle, up record to 11-0

LAKE GEORGE — Springtime volleyball seems to agree with the Lake George Warriors.
The team is off to an 11-0 start after Monday’s 25-16, 25-7, 25-20 Adirondack League victory over Argyle. No team has driven the Warriors past three sets this season.
Lake George has a proud volleyball history, and the Warriors might have had a shot at postseason success, had there been a normal 2020 season.
“We didn’t graduate anyone from last year, so I kinda knew what I was getting back,” coach Brittany Rodrigues said. “I will say the amount of work the girls put in in the offseason was tremendous. I ended up getting a team back much more improved than where I left them. It really shows now. It’s unfortunate they can’t showcase themselves elsewhere, like sectionals, but they’re having fun.”
The Warriors went to the state final four in their last full season, in 2019. It’s now a year and a half later with the shortened Fall II season, but like everyone else, at least they’re on the court.
“What felt strange in the beginning was the emptiness of the gym,” Rodrigues said. “Now that we’re filling it a little bit with some people it’s starting to feel like a season. The girls aren’t missing a beat. They’re playing their hardest every night, even though one could argue there’s not a whole lot to play for in terms of sectionals and states, but they’re playing like there is.”
The seniors were among the leaders for Lake George on Monday, including Jasmine Burke (13 kills, 13 digs), Cassi Wagemann (9 digs, 13 service points) and Mikayla Duffy (15 kills, 7 digs).
Less than two weeks remain in the Fall II season. The Warriors and the rest of the league will be back again in four months.
“What will be strange is this season ending in April and starting again in August,” Rodrigues said. “That will feel kind of weird.”
PHOTOS: Lake George vs. Argyle volleyball
Lake George 3, Argyle 0
(At Lake George)
Set scores — 25-16, 25-7, 25-20.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 21 assists, 10 service points, 3 aces. Jasmine Burke: 13 kills, 13 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 15 kills, 7 digs. Cassi Wagemann: 9 digs, 13 service points. Ella Fox: 5 kills, 9 service points. Maddie Burke: 8 digs. Jaida Rose: 5 kills. Shannon Starratt: 9 assists.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 5 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks. Denasia Pompey: 4 kills, 3 blocks. Lily Prevost: 3 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs. Katie Lindsay: 10 assists, 10 digs. Lily Kingley: 18 digs. Mara Donahue: 7 digs.
Records — Lake George: 11-0, 11-0. Argyle: 9-2, 9-2.