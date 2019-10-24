{{featured_button_text}}

(Through Thursday's games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

South Glens Falls;11-1;12-1

Queensbury;11-2;13-3

Hudson Falls;7-5;8-7

Glens Falls;4-8;6-8

Schuylerville;3-10;8-11

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Lake George;13-0;14-1

Argyle;12-2;13-4

Hartford;9-4;11-6

Fort Edward;8-6;10-7

Corinth;5-8;6-11

Hadley-Luzerne;3-10;3-14

Granville;2-10;2-12

Warrensburg-Bolton;1-12;1-12

