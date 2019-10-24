(Through Thursday's games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
South Glens Falls;11-1;12-1
Queensbury;11-2;13-3
Hudson Falls;7-5;8-7
Glens Falls;4-8;6-8
Schuylerville;3-10;8-11
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
Lake George;13-0;14-1
Argyle;12-2;13-4
Hartford;9-4;11-6
Fort Edward;8-6;10-7
Corinth;5-8;6-11
Hadley-Luzerne;3-10;3-14
Granville;2-10;2-12
Warrensburg-Bolton;1-12;1-12
