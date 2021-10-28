 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard — Oct. 28

  • 0

Scores from Thursday’s sectional playoffs:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

CBA 1, Guilderland 0, OT

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

St. Johnsville 2, Northville 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Guilderland 2, Saratoga Springs 1, OT

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

People are also reading…

Class AA Quarterfinals

Ballston Spa 3, Saratoga Springs 2

Columbia 3, Guilderland 0

Shenendehowa 3, Shaker 0

Class A Quarterfinals

Queensbury 3, Troy 0

South Glens Falls 3, Scotia 0

Averill Park 3, Mohonasen 0

Class B Quarterfinals

Holy Names 3, Emma Willard 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls sweeps Hartford

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls sweeps Hartford

Shaylin Perry recorded 10 kills and Mattie Mingo had eight service points, six digs and four kills as the Hudson Falls volleyball team defeated Hartford 3-0 Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News