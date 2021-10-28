Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard — Oct. 28

Scores from Thursday’s sectional playoffs:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
CBA 1, Guilderland 0, OT
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
St. Johnsville 2, Northville 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Guilderland 2, Saratoga Springs 1, OT
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Ballston Spa 3, Saratoga Springs 2
Columbia 3, Guilderland 0
Shenendehowa 3, Shaker 0
Class A Quarterfinals
Queensbury 3, Troy 0
South Glens Falls 3, Scotia 0
Averill Park 3, Mohonasen 0
Class B Quarterfinals
Holy Names 3, Emma Willard 0