Senior Kionah Thomas of South Glens Falls was named Most Valuable Player as part of the 2019 Foothills Council volleyball all-star team.
Thomas, an outside hitter, helped South High finish on top of the Foothills Council North Division. Three other South Glens Falls players were named first-team all-stars — Grace Taylor, Karli Chamberlin and Haylee Scarincio.
Bella Salatino, Isabella Carusone and Virginia Blankinship made the first team for Queensbury, which went to the Class A final in Section II. Jada Clarke of Schuylerville was also named to the first team.
