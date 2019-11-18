{{featured_button_text}}
Foothills volleyball

Queensbury's Bella Slanting (12) and Rachel Beth Mannix (8) attempt to block a spike from South High's Kionah Thomas during a game earlier this season in Queensbury.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Senior Kionah Thomas of South Glens Falls was named Most Valuable Player as part of the 2019 Foothills Council volleyball all-star team.

Thomas, an outside hitter, helped South High finish on top of the Foothills Council North Division. Three other South Glens Falls players were named first-team all-stars — Grace Taylor, Karli Chamberlin and Haylee Scarincio.

Bella Salatino, Isabella Carusone and Virginia Blankinship made the first team for Queensbury, which went to the Class A final in Section II. Jada Clarke of Schuylerville was also named to the first team.

