GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class AA State Final
Connequot def. Baldwinsville, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Class A State Final
Burnt Hills def. West Irondequoit, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22
Class B State Final
Westhill def. Ardsley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22
Class C State Final
Valhalla def. Portville, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13
Class D State Final
Candor def. Panama, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13
