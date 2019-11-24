{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class AA State Final

Connequot def. Baldwinsville, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Class A State Final

Burnt Hills def. West Irondequoit, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22

Class B State Final

Westhill def. Ardsley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22

Class C State Final

Valhalla def. Portville, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13

Class D State Final

Candor def. Panama, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13

