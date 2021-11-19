State volleyball returns to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — It's not like Peggy Seese is going away. She still plans to be there next year, and for as long as Glens Falls hosts the State Girls Volleyball Tournament.

But this will be her last year running the state tournament. Though she'll be state coordinator for another four years, Seese will be handing over the reigns of the state tournament to Alicia Collier, the South Glens Falls coach.

"I'll be right there with her," Seese said. "She's more than capable, and I'll still be at the event. I don't see myself sitting back and saying 'OK, you go do the work.'"

Seese has led the way since the Girls State Volleyball Tournament first came to Glens Falls in 2006. It's now one of the state's most enduring events, tied for fourth-longest for a state tournament held continuously at one site.

The event has always benefited from a strong volunteer presence. Seese estimated they will have 70 volunteers this weekend, not counting the table-side help.

"It's a great venue, and the community really reaches out and supports the event," she said.

The volleyball tournament, like all other state tournaments, wasn't held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tourney will be held Saturday and Sunday with the same format it used in 2019, but the pandemic will affect some aspects of its operation.

Face masks will be required throughout the arena and tickets must be purchased online. The pre-tournament banquet will not be held and teams will not change ends after each set, as they normally do.

As happened in past years, teams will be divided into two "waves" for Saturday's pool play. Classes AA, A and B begin play at 8:30 a.m. while Classes C and D start at 3 p.m. The top two teams in each class play in the finals on Sunday.

There are five Section II teams in the field this weekend — Shenendehowa, Burnt Hills, Broadalbin-Perth, Fonda and Galway — but no teams from the greater Glens Falls area.

The tournament will be in Glens Falls through at least 2024.

State Girls Volleyball Tournament Class AA — Massapequa, Shenendehowa, Victor, Pine Bush. Class A — Wantagh, Burnt Hills, Niagara Wheatfield, Walter Panas. Class B — John Glenn, Broadalbin-Perth, Marcellus, Hendrick Hudson. Class C — Mattituck, Fonda, Portville, Millbrook. Class D — Candor, Pavilion, Mount Academy, Galway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.