Spartans fall to perennial champ Burnt Hills

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There’s no way for a girls volleyball team like Queensbury to really simulate the power of Burnt Hills’ hitters.

With outside hitters Callie Chevalier and Carlie Rzeszotarski teeing off Saturday night, Burnt Hills made short work of Queensbury in a 25-6, 25-15, 25-4 Class A championship victory in the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament.

Chevalier and Rzeszotarski combined for 35 kills and 30 digs in the match.

“We knew they’d come in blasting,” said Queensbury coach Tyler Carey, whose team finished 16-2. “I had one of our assistant coaches — 6-foot-2 and male — blast away at us in practice, and even he couldn’t hit the way their girls do. All you can do is try to simulate it.”

“They’re just really strong on offense, and we don’t often play teams with hitters like that,” senior setter Rachel Beth Mannix said.

What Queensbury did was play scrappy and put together one solid game, the middle set, in which it kept Burnt Hills chasing shots and making unforced errors.

“We were so excited about that — we just wanted to hit double digits after that first game,” said Mannix, who was announced as Foothills Council MVP after the match. “That’s a really big accomplishment against this team.”

“The highest we’ve ever gotten against them was 18, and we’ve played them eight times (since 2005) in the finals,” Carey said.

Burnt Hills wrapped up its 19th straight Section II championship, the 17th in a row in Class A, under longtime coach Gary Bynon, who recently won the 800th match of his career.

Despite the loss, Queensbury can look back on an undefeated Foothills Council season as a highlight. With only four seniors graduating, a strong nucleus is expected to return.

“We came out really strong this season, especially given our height — we’re a pretty short team,” Mannix said. “We really bonded well together, and I’m very proud of how we played.”

