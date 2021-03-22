Spartans beat Bulldogs, move to 2-0 in volleyball

QUEENSBURY — A mostly empty gym seems like the wrong place for a Queensbury/South Glens Falls volleyball match. But it’s the only way to play these days.

Queensbury was a winner when the old Foothills Council rivals met on Monday, sweeping by scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21. The Spartans improved to 2-0.

When they last battled in 2019, South High won their two Foothills matches, but Queensbury prevailed when they faced off in the Section II tournament.

The schools will see each other twice more this season. For Foothills volleyball teams, the schedule consists of three meetings with each of the other four teams in their own division.

Coach Tyler Carey said the Spartans won with a balanced effort.

“We’re just good all the way around, everyone doing their part,” he said. “Of the 12 girls we have on the team, we’re playing 10 consistently, and of the two who are not, one is a freshman and the other is new to varsity.”

Katie Johnson was the leader at the net with nine kills for the Spartans.