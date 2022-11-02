South Glens Falls tops Queensbury in Class A; Hudson Falls, Lake George advance

STILLWATER — Third-seeded South Glens Falls earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Queensbury on Wednesday in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

The Bulldogs lost the first set, but prevailed in the end, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16.

South High (15-3) advances to face top seed and perennial power Burnt Hills (15-2) in the title match set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Saratoga Springs High School.

“It was a pretty close match throughout,” said Bulldogs coach Alicia Collier, whose team split with Queensbury during the season. “We were in a deficit in the first two sets, but we battled back. We had some good service runs from Malia Dake and Addie Kurtz.”

Kurtz, who finished with 12 points, served the final five points of South High’s 26-24 win in the third set to pull out the win.

“The fourth set we controlled from start to finish,” Collier said. “Once we hit 17, Kate McDonough moved back into the front row, and she’s our go-to scorer. We were confident with her back in the game at that point. She had seven blocks, but four of them were in set 4. She shut down Kaliyah Davis, who is Queensbury’s top scorer.”

Dake led the Bulldogs with 41 digs, Kurtz added 15 kills and 17 digs, and the 6-foot McDonough recorded 21 digs. Mary Fitzsimmons added 16 points and 15 digs for South High, which also got 24 assists and 21 digs from Haley Corso. Jill Capozucca recorded 20 digs and 11 points for the winners.

Queensbury, the Foothills Council regular-season champion, ended the season at 17-3.

Burnt Hills, which swept Holy Names in Wednesday’s other semifinal, has won 19 consecutive Section II titles, including six over South High. The Bulldogs’ last sectional title came in 2001 in Class B, over Burnt Hills.

HUDSON FALLS 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 2: The Tigers reached the Class B volleyball finals for the first time since 2018 with a marathon victory over B-P.

Second-seeded Hudson Falls won by scores of 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13.

The Tigers (13-4) advance to play top-seeded Ichabod Crane on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Saratoga Springs. Hudson Falls’ last Section II title came in 2017.

Hudson Falls was powered by Liv Caprood with 18 kills and six blocks, and Liz Donnelly with 10 kills and three blocks. Sami Peters finished with 32 assists, Cassidy Barcomb had 24 kills and Aubreigh DeMello added 10 points for the Tigers.

B-P was led by Sami Westfall with 13 kills and Ellie Mitchell with 23 assists and four aces.

LAKE GEORGE 3, MAPLE HILL 0: The undefeated Warriors rolled into the Class D finals with a 25-16, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of Maple Hill.

Lake George (18-0) was led by Shannon Starratt with 27 assists and six digs, and Maddie Burke with 18 kills and 11 digs.

Maddie Burke, Evie Burke and Cayla Stone each served up four aces for the Warriors, who also got nine kills, seven digs and three blocks from Evie Burke, six digs and three blocks from Stone, and 13 digs from Grace York.

Top-seeded Lake George takes on No. 2 Mekeel Christian for the Class D crown on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Saratoga Springs. The Warriors were runners-up to Galway in last year’s Class D final. Lake George last won a Section II title in Class C in 2019.

MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 3, ARGYLE 0: Kylee Humiston finished with 15 digs and four assists, and Carrie Humiston added 10 assists and 10 digs in Argyle’s Class D semifinal loss.

Mekeel won by scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.

McKenna McWhorter and Emilie Wood each had three kills, and the Humistons each had two for the Scots, who finished the season at 12-7.

Ayva Dell led Mekeel with 11 kills and four aces, Gabriella Luna had 19 assists and Jahdey Jackson added 10 kills.