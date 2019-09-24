QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls volleyball coach Alicia Collier said her hitters like the consistency of a 5-1 system, which utilizes five hitters and one setter for all rotations.
On Tuesday evening, the Bulldogs showed why as junior Brooke Ruby (20 assists) synched her timing and height of her passes well with attackers Kionah Thomas (nine kills, four aces), Grace Taylor (seven kills, five blocks) and Vanessa LeBrun (six kills) to the tune of a 3-0 road sweep against Foothills Council opponent Queensbury (25-21, 25-15, 25-23).
