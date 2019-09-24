{{featured_button_text}}
HS volleyball

South Glens Falls' Grace Taylor attempts to block a spike by Queensbury's Alexis Rogers during a Foothills Council volleyball match on Tuesday in Queensbury.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls volleyball coach Alicia Collier said her hitters like the consistency of a 5-1 system, which utilizes five hitters and one setter for all rotations.

On Tuesday evening, the Bulldogs showed why as junior Brooke Ruby (20 assists) synched her timing and height of her passes well with attackers Kionah Thomas (nine kills, four aces), Grace Taylor (seven kills, five blocks) and Vanessa LeBrun (six kills) to the tune of a 3-0 road sweep against Foothills Council opponent Queensbury (25-21, 25-15, 25-23).

