South Glens Falls puts up fight in Class A loss to Burnt hIlls

SARATOGA SPRINGS — When Alicia Collier felt her South Glens Falls team was nervous heading into Friday night's Class A final of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament, she circled them up in the hallway outside the gym.

While the match did not go their way in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 loss to perennial juggernaut Burnt Hills, the Bulldogs played hard and never backed down.

"Give coach credit," senior hitter Sydney Hart said, "we were in the huddle before we came out to do our warmups, and she was like, 'I can sense there's a ton of nerves, and we're just going to drop them in the center and squash them.' So that's what we did."

"You can definitely tell that some of my athletes have never been on a sectional finals stage," said Collier, whose third-seeded team finished at 15-4. "I was a little concerned that we were going to come out and let the nerves get the best of us, but they left it out in the hallway, and came in and played with composure, They played up to their level of play and I'm super proud of their match."

Even in the third set, South High hung tough with the Spartans (16-2), who won their 20th consecutive Section II title. The Bulldogs were within 13-11 early, and Burnt Hills never led by more than five until it scored four of the final five points.

"Going in, we had low expectations — obviously they've won sectionals for 19 years in a row," Hart said. "So we came in just, 'We're gonna go as hard as we can and give them the best fight they've seen in 20 years.'

"And that’s what we did right from the serve, we just had unmatched energy and we kept persistent throughout the whole game," she added. "What it comes down to is we just had fun and it showed on the court."

Count longtime Burnt Hills coach Gary Bynon among those impressed with South High's effort.

"Alicia has that program on the rise," Bynon said. "They keep coming back and coming back. We'd get on runs, they'd stop the run and they keeping coming at you — that's the sign of a very good team."

"We are often a team that starts off pretty slow, but that was not the case tonight," Collier said. "Definitely early on we started going point-for-point. The speed of their offense was a little bit faster than we're used to — we don't get to go up against that kind of speed on a regular basis."

Kate McDonough finished with 12 kills and Addie Kurtz had nine for the Bulldogs, who also got 14 assists from Haley Corso, 13 assists from Sydney Kurtz, and 18 digs and three aces from Malia Dake.

The loss capped off a very strong season for South High, which reached the Section II finals for the first time since 2018.

"I have absolutely no regrets," said Hart, who finished with four kills. "We went into every match thinking it was our last, and that really showed with the way we played. We played so hard, so competitive and we had so much tenacity when we played."

This Week's Playoff Schedule The sectional and state regional playoff schedule for this week.