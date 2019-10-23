SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls volleyball team was in for a gut check during a much more competitive third set Wednesday against Foothills Council rival Queensbury.
Finding some holes behind the South High block, the Spartans pulled ahead 12-7 — prompting Bulldogs coach Alicia Collier to have a quick chat with junior setter Brooke Ruby in an effort to settle the team down and refocus.
“Coach said that we can’t get too in our heads,” said Ruby, who joined the team in her sophomore year. “When we brought it back, it was mostly because we started to communicate with each other better. That really helped us.”
The regrouped Bulldogs picked up where they left off — winning 18 of the final 29 points — to secure a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 win over Queensbury on Senior Night in front of their packed home bleachers.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-1 in the Foothills Council, 12-1 overall. South High swept Queensbury (11-2, 13-3) in both meetings this season. The seeding meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and will determine the playoff matchups.
Collier was happy with how her team responded to facing a dose of adversity.
“I think with that being the first time in the game that they did not have the momentum and were behind — they started to lose that mental focus a little bit,” Collier said. “Brooke (Ruby) was getting some hand calls and getting called on some doubles. She was out of position a little. I think she just needed to step out and take a breather. Get back in check. But (she and the team) did a great job of finding it and they chipped away a little at a time. Once they starting working together, then they started scoring again. I think my girls did a great job in making adjustments.”
Ruby finished with a game-high 33 assists, working diligently to set up the likes of senior front line players Grace Taylor (13 kills, nine service points, six digs), Karli Chamberlin (13 kills, 13 digs, nine service points) and Kionah Thomas (eight kills, 16 digs). Fellow senior Haylee Scarincio also had 16 digs and six service points.
“Setters are always scrutinized the most because they are touching the ball pretty much every time that the ball comes over the net,” Collier said. “I always tell my setters that you’re going to hear from me a lot because you are instrumental in running our offense. Without you, we can’t do what we do. She (Ruby) has the most strength to put the ball to our outside hitters and she has speed.”
South High grabbed a 13-3 advantage before Queensbury got as close at 22-18 in the first set, but dropped the final three points as Thomas put down a kill from Ruby to secure the first set.
In the second set, the Bulldogs got off to another quick start and took an 18-9 lead after a kill by Chamberlin. The Spartans did not get any closer for the remainder of the set.
In the third, Queensbury received some spirited play from Macey Hertzer and Isabella Carusone, who each dropped in an ace to help the Spartans build a 12-7 early lead.
Then, came a wave of points from Chamberlin, Taylor, Thomas and Vanessa LeBrun.
“Playing with them is awesome because I know when I set them — they’re going to slam it down,” Ruby said. “If I don’t have (the back row’s) passes then I don’t have to set and they (the front line) don’t have to hit so it’s all about trusting one another.”
Hertzer had 12 service points, four kills and two aces while Katherine Johnson put down five kills to lead Queensbury. Bella Salatino contributed with six kills and a block.
