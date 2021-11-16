 Skip to main content
Schaffer to join volleyball Hall of Fame

Former Hudson Falls High School coach Gail Schaffer is in the latest class to be inducted into the New York Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Schaffer was a multi-sport coach at Hudson Falls who had great success in girls volleyball. She won more than 500 matches in 18 years. Her teams won three consecutive state Class B championships from 1990 to 1992, going 67-0 in three seasons.

Other members of this Hall of Fame class include Robert Pierce of powerhouse Eden High School and longtime coach Mary Jo Cerqua from Baldwinsville.

