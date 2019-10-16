{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 2

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-10, 25-18, 34-32.

Queensbury — Virginia Blankinship: 13 kills, 12 digs. Isabella Carusone: 8 digs, 3 aces. Alexis Rogers: 2 blocks. Emma Chase: 6 digs. Bella Salatino: 10 kills.

Glens Falls — Brooke Vassar: 10 digs, 4 kills. Jensen Brand: 9 digs. Lauren Macduff: 5 digs. Sarah Phinney: 3 kills.

Records — Queensbury: 10-1, 12-2. Glens Falls: 4-7, 6-7.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — N/A.

South Glens Falls — Grace Taylor: 16 kills. Karli Chamberlin: 7 kills, 4 aces, 11 service points. Kionah Thomas: 8 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs. Brooke Ruby: 21 assists. Jillian Capozucca: 13 assists.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 4 kills, 2 blocks. Anastasia Koumanis: 4 assists.

Records — South Glens Falls: 9-1, 10-1. Schuylerville: 2-9, 6-10.

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-4, 25-7, 25-16.

Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 4 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 7 kills. Cassi Wagemann: 18 service points, 8 digs, 3 aces. Alli Zilm: 13 assists. Maddie Burke: 16 service points, 5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces. Ella Fox: 3 kills. Shannon Starratt: 6 assists.

Corinth — Logan Bronwell: 4 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 3 service points, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Alyssa Abbatantuono: 2 service points, 4 digs, 1 ace. Sophie Collura: 3 service points, 8 assists.

Records — Lake George: 11-0, 12-0. Corinth: 4-7, 5-10.

ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 0

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-19, 25-22, 25-23.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 16 assists, 16 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces. Jada Phillips: 19 digs, 2 assists. Gretta Schneider: 6 digs, 6 kills. Denasia Pompey: 2 kills, 3 blocks. Kiana Squires: 4 digs, 4 kills. Shelby Caprood: 6 kills. Anna Aubrey: 3 aces. Madeline Mcdougall: 5 digs.

Hartford — Karlee Nims: 11 kills, 2 aces. Sarah Monroe: 8 kills. Alexis Sesselman: 6 kills, 3 aces. Gabby Mcfarren: 14 digs. Izzy French: 26 assists.

Records — Argyle: 10-1, 11-3. Hartford: 7-4, 9-6.

GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11.

Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 assist, 1 dig, 6 aces, 23 service points. Adrienne Printy: 1 assist, 4 kills, 4 digs. Laci Howe: 6 kills, 6 aces, 10 service points. Gennie Renaud: 1 assist, 1 dig. Abby Desiato: 1 kill, 2 aces, 3 service points. Kaelyn Dekalb: 9 assists, 3 service points. Lilly Strout: 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 2 aces, 6 service points. Dezi Sumner: 1 dig.

Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrelle: 9 aces, 10 service points, 4 kills, 1 dig. Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 20 assists, 2 kills, 5 service points, 3 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 2 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 service point, 1 ace. Ivy Maker: 2 kills, 8 digs, 10 service points, 4 aces.

Records — Granville: 2-9, 2-9. Warrensburg: 1-10, 1-10.

MECHANICVILLE 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

(at SARATOGA SPRINGS)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores — 13-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.

Mechanicville — Kaitlin Coleman: 13 service points, 18 assists. Lyndsay Robens: 18 kills. Erin Salvadore: 20 service points, 5 aces.

Saratoga Catholic — Grace O'reilly: 4 kills. Allison Motler: 10 service points, 5 kills. Catherine Darcy: 12 service points, 4 aces, 11 assists. Annie Naughton: 5 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks.

Records — Mechanicville: 8-3, 8-4.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, STILLWATER 2

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores — 25-20, 25-18, 26-24, 25-9, 25-11.

Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 16 assists. Rachael Gregg: 8 kills. Olivia Smith: 5 kills. Emaleigh Peckham: 6 kills. Olivia Smith: 15 service points.

Stillwater — Molly Sheehn: 13 kills. Kylie Frank: 13 service points. Olivia Morrell: 15 service points.

Records — Hoosic Valley: 7-5, 8-6. Stillwater: 4-8, 4-10.

