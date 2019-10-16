QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-18, 34-32.
Queensbury — Virginia Blankinship: 13 kills, 12 digs. Isabella Carusone: 8 digs, 3 aces. Alexis Rogers: 2 blocks. Emma Chase: 6 digs. Bella Salatino: 10 kills.
Glens Falls — Brooke Vassar: 10 digs, 4 kills. Jensen Brand: 9 digs. Lauren Macduff: 5 digs. Sarah Phinney: 3 kills.
Records — Queensbury: 10-1, 12-2. Glens Falls: 4-7, 6-7.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — N/A.
South Glens Falls — Grace Taylor: 16 kills. Karli Chamberlin: 7 kills, 4 aces, 11 service points. Kionah Thomas: 8 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs. Brooke Ruby: 21 assists. Jillian Capozucca: 13 assists.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 4 kills, 2 blocks. Anastasia Koumanis: 4 assists.
Records — South Glens Falls: 9-1, 10-1. Schuylerville: 2-9, 6-10.
LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-4, 25-7, 25-16.
Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 4 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 7 kills. Cassi Wagemann: 18 service points, 8 digs, 3 aces. Alli Zilm: 13 assists. Maddie Burke: 16 service points, 5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces. Ella Fox: 3 kills. Shannon Starratt: 6 assists.
Corinth — Logan Bronwell: 4 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 3 service points, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Alyssa Abbatantuono: 2 service points, 4 digs, 1 ace. Sophie Collura: 3 service points, 8 assists.
Records — Lake George: 11-0, 12-0. Corinth: 4-7, 5-10.
ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-19, 25-22, 25-23.
You have free articles remaining.
Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 16 assists, 16 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces. Jada Phillips: 19 digs, 2 assists. Gretta Schneider: 6 digs, 6 kills. Denasia Pompey: 2 kills, 3 blocks. Kiana Squires: 4 digs, 4 kills. Shelby Caprood: 6 kills. Anna Aubrey: 3 aces. Madeline Mcdougall: 5 digs.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 11 kills, 2 aces. Sarah Monroe: 8 kills. Alexis Sesselman: 6 kills, 3 aces. Gabby Mcfarren: 14 digs. Izzy French: 26 assists.
Records — Argyle: 10-1, 11-3. Hartford: 7-4, 9-6.
GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-11.
Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 assist, 1 dig, 6 aces, 23 service points. Adrienne Printy: 1 assist, 4 kills, 4 digs. Laci Howe: 6 kills, 6 aces, 10 service points. Gennie Renaud: 1 assist, 1 dig. Abby Desiato: 1 kill, 2 aces, 3 service points. Kaelyn Dekalb: 9 assists, 3 service points. Lilly Strout: 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 2 aces, 6 service points. Dezi Sumner: 1 dig.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrelle: 9 aces, 10 service points, 4 kills, 1 dig. Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 20 assists, 2 kills, 5 service points, 3 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 2 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 service point, 1 ace. Ivy Maker: 2 kills, 8 digs, 10 service points, 4 aces.
Records — Granville: 2-9, 2-9. Warrensburg: 1-10, 1-10.
MECHANICVILLE 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1
(at SARATOGA SPRINGS)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 13-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
Mechanicville — Kaitlin Coleman: 13 service points, 18 assists. Lyndsay Robens: 18 kills. Erin Salvadore: 20 service points, 5 aces.
Saratoga Catholic — Grace O'reilly: 4 kills. Allison Motler: 10 service points, 5 kills. Catherine Darcy: 12 service points, 4 aces, 11 assists. Annie Naughton: 5 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks.
Records — Mechanicville: 8-3, 8-4.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, STILLWATER 2
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-20, 25-18, 26-24, 25-9, 25-11.
Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 16 assists. Rachael Gregg: 8 kills. Olivia Smith: 5 kills. Emaleigh Peckham: 6 kills. Olivia Smith: 15 service points.
Stillwater — Molly Sheehn: 13 kills. Kylie Frank: 13 service points. Olivia Morrell: 15 service points.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 7-5, 8-6. Stillwater: 4-8, 4-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.