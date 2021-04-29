ROUNDUP: Waterford sweeps Cambridge

WATERFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Waterford)
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Set scores — 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
Waterford — Chelsea Plummet: 18 service points. Skylar Kennedy: 13 service points, 7 kills. Ayden Richards: 15 service points, 15 assists. Taylor Cosentino: 10 service points, 3 aces.
Cambridge — Maria Teal: 21 digs, 1 kill. Lauren Archambeaullt: 4 service points, 1 kill, 2 blocks. Mya Julius: 2 service points, 1 kill, 3 blocks.
Records — Waterford: 11-3, 12-4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!