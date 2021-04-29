 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Waterford sweeps Cambridge
ROUNDUP: Waterford sweeps Cambridge

WATERFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Waterford)

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Set scores — 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Waterford — Chelsea Plummet: 18 service points. Skylar Kennedy: 13 service points, 7 kills. Ayden Richards: 15 service points, 15 assists. Taylor Cosentino: 10 service points, 3 aces.

Cambridge — Maria Teal: 21 digs, 1 kill. Lauren Archambeaullt: 4 service points, 1 kill, 2 blocks. Mya Julius: 2 service points, 1 kill, 3 blocks.

Records — Waterford: 11-3, 12-4.

