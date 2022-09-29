ROUNDUP: Tigers top SGF in four sets

Ella Bigelow served for 16 points as Hudson Falls beat South Glens Falls in a four-set Foothills Council volleyball match on Thursday.

Liv Caprood had eight kills, Shaylin Perry recorded 10 kills and three blocks and Abby Bigelow finished with six kills as the Tigers won by scores of 13-25, 25-23, 25-19 and 25-19. The Tigers upped their record to 6-1 in Foothills play.

For South High (6-1 Foothills 7-2 overall), top players included Malia Dake (26 digs, 7 points), Jillian Capozucca (20 points, 7 aces, 9 digs) and Kate McDonough (13 Kills, 5 blocks).

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 1: The Black Horses improved to 3-4 in Foothills play with a 25-23, 25-9, 24-26, 25-14 victory in their home gym. Schuylerville is 5-5 overall.

Sophia Wahl finished with four kills, seven aces and 16 service points for the Horses. Other top players included Miranda Mash (7 digs, 4 kills, 11 assists, 3 aces) and Jayda Benros (13 digs).

For Glens Falls, Arianna Rue and three blocks and Fiona Bombard had four kills and four digs.

HARTFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Olivia Lindridge recorded five aces and five kills as the Tanagers won a non-league match by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-19.

Cassie Wade had 15 assists and Raeghan Liebig had six kills as Hartford improved to 5-4 overall. Leaders for Cambridge included Gabby Fazioli (6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills) and MaryKate Lebarron (3 assists, 2 aces, 1 kill).