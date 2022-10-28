ROUNDUP: Tigers, L.G., Argyle, Stillwater move on to semifinals

Sydney Keenan recorded 12 service points as Hudson Falls handed Emma Willard a four-set loss in the Class B quarterfinals of the Section II Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

The second-seeded Tigers (12-4) move on to face third seed Broadalbin-Perth in an all-Foothills Council semifinal on Wednesday at Averill Park (7 p.m.).

Liv Caprood had eight kills as Hudson Falls won by scores of 26-16, 25-15, 26-28 and 25-23. Shaylin Perry finished with six kills and Sami Peters contributed 16 assists.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, GLENS FALLS 1: The Indians saw their season end with a loss to third-seeded B-P in the Class B quarterfinals. Set scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.

Glens Falls (8-11) was led by Gabrielle Houde with 21 assists, Cira Sherman with nine kills and Ayla Hayes with seven kills. Arianna Rue added five blocks and two kills.

The Patriots (10-4) got 10 kills each from Sami Westfall and Camille Calderone, with Westfall recording 11 aces. Haley Tomlinson added six kills and two aces, Jordyn Sowle had five kills, and Elle Mitchell finished with 26 assists.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0: Evie Burke recorded 26 assists, seven kills and eight digs as top-seeded Lake George rolled to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 victory in the Class D quarterfinals.

The Warriors (17-0) also got 18 kills and 19 digs from Maddie Burke, 23 digs from Grace York, and 10 kills and 11 digs from Angelina Minnear.

Lake George advances to face No. 4 seed Maple Hill in the semifinals, set for Wednesday at Hudson Falls (5 p.m.).

Eighth-seeded Hartford (11-10) got 15 digs from Cailin Severance and six kills from Raeghan Liebig.

ARGYLE 3, DUANESBURG 1: The third-seeded Scots rallied from a first-set loss to advance to the Class D semifinals, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.

Carrie Humiston and Sarah Gaulin each had nine kills. Humiston added 31 assists, 11 digs and six aces for Argyle. Emilie Wood finished with six kills and five aces, and Kylee Humiston had 23 digs and four assists.

The Scots (12-6) advance to face second-seeded Mekeel Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hudson Falls.

Hannah Borski led Duanesburg with 10 kills, 19 digs and eight points, and Heather Black had 16 digs, 14 assists and 10 points.

STILLWATER 3, GREENVILLE 0: Stillwater advanced to the Class C semifinals with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Greenville.

The Warriors face either Fonda in the semis on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ballston Spa.