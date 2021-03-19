ROUNDUP: Tanagers, Warriors, Scots, Forts open league with victories

HARTFORD 3, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-8, 22-25, 25-21.
Hartford — Isabella French: 6 aces, 20 assists. Karlee Nims: 13 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces.
Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 17 assists, 7 service points, 4 aces. Ivy Marker: 4 kills, 5 service points, 1 ace. Tatania Tyrell: 2 kills, 7 service points, 2 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 4 kills, 3 service points, 1 ace.
Records — Hartford: 1-0, 1-0. Warrensburg: 0-1, 0-1.
LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-7, 25-2, 25-8.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 16 assists, 3 kills. Jazzy Burke: 11 kills. Cassi Wagemann: 7 service points, 4 aces. Ella Fox: 2 kills, 2 digs. Leandra Forte: 2 digs. Jaida Rose: 2 kills. Megan Durkin: 8 service points, 3 aces. Shannon Starratt: 3 kills, 11 service points. Maddie Burke: 28 service points, 11 aces. Olivia Gates: 1 kill, 2 service points. Cameron Duffy: 2 service points, 1 dig.
Records — Lake George: 1-0, 1-0. Hadley-Luzerne: 0-1, 0-1.
ARGYLE 3, CORINTH 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 27-25, 25-14, 25-10.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 5 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs. Denasia Pompey: 2 blocks, 6 kills. Katie Lindsay: 7 aces, 4 kills, 11 assists. Lily Prevost: 4 kills, 7 assists, 2 aces. Julia Bolio: 3 aces.
Corinth — Desiree Neville: 4 aces, 6 service points, 2 digs. Emily Proctor: 4 service points, 4 kills.
Records — Argyle: 1-0, 1-0. Corinth: 0-1, 0-1.
FORT EDWARD 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Fort Edward)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-7, 25-22, 25-22.
Fort Edward — Lilly Newell: 8 assists, 3 aces, 9 service points. Natalie Durkee: 5 kills, 6 aces, 15 service points. Abby Newell: 4 kills, 8 digs. Heather Miller: 8 service points, 10 digs. Amya Thompkins: 11 digs, 10 service points.