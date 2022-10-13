ROUNDUP: Spartans sweep past Hud. Falls

Tyler Carey became Queensbury's all-time leader in coaching wins as Queensbury swept Hudson Falls in Foothills Council volleyball by scores of 25-8, 25-23 and 25-9 on Thursday.

Madison Sheehan finished with seven kills and three blocks and Lily Slattery had nine aces, seven kills and 11 digs as the Spartans improved to 9-1 in Foothills play, 12-1 overall. Carey posted his 210th victory.

Also contributing for Queensbury were Kaliyah Davis (10 kills, 4 digs), Kelly Liu (19 assists, 7 digs) and Lacey Russell (19 digs). Hudson Falls fell to 9-2 in league play.

SOUTH HIGH 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Haley Corse had 14 assists, 10 service points and two aces as the Bulldogs won by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-19.

Mary Fitzsimmons had six kills and seven digs, Sophia Hallenbeck had five kills and four blocks and Malia Dake recorded 21 digs, 13 service points and seven aces for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-2 in the league, 10-3 overall.

For Glens Falls (3-7 league, 7-8 overall), Ayla Hayes had nine kills, Eva Burr recorded three kills and three digs and Fiona Bombard had four kills and two digs.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0: Maddie Burke contributed 21 digs and six kills in the Warriors' 25-20, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Hartford.

Also helping Lake George were Shannon Starratt (25 assists, 5 digs) and Evie Burke (12 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces).

For 6-6 Hartford, top players were Raeghan Liebig (10 digs, 3 kills), Addison Potts (4 kills, 1 block) and Cailin Severance (16 digs).

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Sophia Wahl finished with three kills, five aces and 12 service points as the Black Horses defeated Hadley-Luzerne in a non-league match.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15. Among the other top players for Schuylerville were Miranda Mash (3 kills, 10 assists, 9 service points) and Ella Murphy (4 kills, 2 aces). The Horses are 7-8 overall.

Hadley-Luzerne's top players included Lindsey Grey (4 digs), Jordanna Kenny (5 service points, 4 digs) and Riley Daniels (7 service points, 2 kills, 3 digs, 4 assists).

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0: Five seniors led the way as the Warriors beat Corinth on their Senior Night on Wednesday by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-6.

Shannon Starratt had 25 assists, two kills, five digs and two aces for Lake George, which improved to 10-0 in the Adirondack League, 11-0 overall. Other top players included Maddie Burke (8 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), Cayla Stone (5 kills, 8 digs, 6 aces), Caroline Campbell (2 kills, 4 digs) and Grace York (1 kill, 10 digs, 2 aces).

For Corinth (7-4, 7-5), Erin Ward had 10 digs and two points, Sam Petteys contributed an ace, three points, two kills, two assists and a dig and Teagan Grady had three digs.