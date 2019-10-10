QUEENSBURY 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.
Queensbury — Virginia Blankinship: 9 kills, 14 service points, 12 digs. Bella Salatino: 4 blocks, 4 kills. Alexa Ferraro: 14 assists, 5 digs.
Records — Queensbury: 8-1, 10-2. Gloversville: 6-2, 7-2.
WATERFORD 3, MECHANICVILLE 2
(at Waterford, Wednesday)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 8-25, 25-17, 15-25, 24-21, 25-14.
Waterford — Kiley Pennick: 25 service points, 9 aces, 21 assists, 6 kills. Skyler Kennedy: 20 service points, 7 aces. Haely Russell: 10 service points, 6 kills, 20 digs.
Mechanicville — Kaitlin Coleman: 20 assists, 17 service points, 7 aces. Lyndsay Robens: 13 kills. Erin Salvadore: 13 service points, 2 kills.
Records — Waterford: 4-7, 4-7. Mechanicville: 7-3, 7-3.
