ROUNDUP: Spartans, Bulldogs to meet in Class A semis

Queensbury and South Glens Falls both won Thursday to set up a meeting in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

Behind strong games by Lilly Slattery and Kaliyah Davis, the Spartans defeated Averill Park in the quarterfinals, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-22.

Slattery led second-seeded Queensbury (17-2) with 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces, and Davis added 11 kills, nine digs and six aces.

Madie Sheehan had five kills and Alaina Diffee added three kills and two blocks for the Spartans, who face South High in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Stillwater High School.

Averill Park got 13 kills from Emily Prest and seven kills from Cam Daley.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, MOHONASEN 0: Addie Kurtz racked up 18 kills, nine digs, five points and two aces as South High topped Mohonasen in Class A quarterfinal action, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (14-3) advance to face Queensbury in the semifinals.

Malia Dake added 33 digs and five points for South High, which also got 14 kills from Kate McDonough, 16 points and 12 digs from Mary Fitzsimmons and 20 assists from Sydney Kurtz 20 assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

JOHNSTOWN 6, GRANVILLE 0: Cole Krempa scored three goals and the Johnstown defense held the Golden Horde without a shot Thursday as they won their Class C semifinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

Ava Barker, Caroline Krempa and Emily Pertell also scored for the Bills, who advance to play top-seeded Hoosick Falls for the Section II title on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gloversville High School.

HOOSICK FALLS 6, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Tatum Hickey and Gwyn Vincent each scored two goals to lead the undefeated Panthers (17-0) to the Section II finals.

Emma McCart and Marissa Wrubleski also scored for Hoosick Falls, the defending Section II champion. Jaedyn Roberson made two stops in goal for the Panthers, who outshot Schuylerville 16-3.

Petra Gamage made 12 saves for the Black Horses (9-9).