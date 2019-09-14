{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, AVERILL PARK 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.

Queensbury — Macey Hertzner: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Katie Johnson: 7 kills. Alexis Rogers: 4 kills, 2 blocks.

Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 4-1.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

FAIRFIELD WARDE 3, QUEENSBURY 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-9.

Queensbury — Bella Salatino: 6 kills. Katie Johnson: 5 kills, 3 aces. Virginia Blankinship: 5 kills. Bella Carusone: 10 digs. Alexa Ferraro: 22 assists, 5 assists.

Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 3-1.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments