QUEENSBURY 3, AVERILL PARK 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.
Queensbury — Macey Hertzner: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Katie Johnson: 7 kills. Alexis Rogers: 4 kills, 2 blocks.
Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 4-1.
FAIRFIELD WARDE 3, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 14-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-9.
Queensbury — Bella Salatino: 6 kills. Katie Johnson: 5 kills, 3 aces. Virginia Blankinship: 5 kills. Bella Carusone: 10 digs. Alexa Ferraro: 22 assists, 5 assists.
Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 3-1.
