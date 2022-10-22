ROUNDUP: Spartans beat Galway in non-league match

Kaliyah Davis finished with 17 kills and 19 digs as Queensbury took three of four sets against Galway in a non-league volleyball match on Saturday.

Set scores were 25-17, 13-25, 25-11 and 25-17.

Gracie Reppenhagen recorded 10 kills and seven digs for the 15-2 Spartans. Lilly Slattery added seven aces and 16 digs. Also helping out were Grace Russell (4 kills, 3 digs) and Madie Sheehan (4 kills, 3 blocks).

Grace Obrien recorded five kills, three aces and 18 assists for Galway. Amber Kolopkos had 10 kills and 11 digs.

NISKAYUNA 3, HUDSON FALLS 1: Ava Schewe had 17 kills as Niskayuna defeated the Tigers in a non-league match by scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18.

Leaders for Hudson Falls (10-4) were Rylan Walker with 18 digs, Shaylin Perry with four kills and Haylee Sullivan with three kills. Top players for Niskayuna were Jordan Haughney (7 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Audrey Mason (29 assists, 6 kills, 9 digs) and Keira Gullickson (3 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces).

Seeds for the Section II Volleyball Tournament will be drawn up on Tuesday.