SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, STILLWATER 1
(at Saratoga Springs)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23.
Saratoga Central Catholic — Grace O’Reilly: 4 service points, 2 aces, 6 kills. Annie Naughton: 10 service points, 6 kills, 2 blocks. Catherine Darcy: 6 assists, 14 service points, 6 aces. Molly O’Reilly: 4 kills, 11 service points, 5 aces. Allison Motler: 8 assists, 13 service points, 3 aces.
Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 15 service points. Kylie Frank: 12 blocks.
LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley Luzerne)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-8, 25-8.
Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 10 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 7 kills. Meagan Durkin: 14 service points, 3 aces. Alli Zilm: 12 assists. Shannon Starratt: 8 assists.
Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists. Paige Baer: 10 digs. Jolinda Dunn: 4 digs.
Records — Lake George: 6-0, 7-0. Hadley Luzerne: 2-4, 2-6.
ARGYLE 3, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-6. 25-15, 25-15.
Argyle — Jada Phillips: 12 digs, 5 aces. Jessie Wilson: 9 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces. Denasia Pompey: 4 kills. Alivia Gaulin: 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces. Shelby Caprood: 7 kills.
Corinth — Logan Brownell: 6 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 4 service points, 1 ace, 5 kills. Sophie Collura: 9 assists, 3 service points. Emma Proctor: 5 digs. Miranda Dockum: 3 service points, 2 kills.
Records — Argyle: 5-1, 6-2. Corinth: 2-4, 2-6.
Notes: Argyle JV won 2-0
HARTFORD 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Hartford — Mattison Viele: 10 service points, 5 aces. Soleia Lamoureux: 9 service points, 4 aces. Karlee Nims: 7 kills.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 2 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 12 assists, 3 aces, 8 service points. Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill. Savannah Kollmann: 2 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces.
Records — Hartford: 4-2, 4-4. Warrensburg: 0-6, 0-6.
Notes: Hartford won the JV match.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, BERLIN 0
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-9, 25-7.
Hoosic Valley — Emaleigh Peckham: 18 service points, 6 kills. Olivia Smith: 8 service points, 6 kills, 7 assists. Anna Jensen: 8 service points, 3 kills, 3 assists.
Berlin — Kaley Culberton: 3 kills, 3 digs. Teigan Catlin: 3 service points, 2 kills, 3 digs.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 4-3, 5-3.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-18, 25-12.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 5 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 21 service points, 4 aces, 4 assists. Averie Doyle: 3 aces, 5 assists.
Scotia — Shanna Ludovici: 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, 7 service points. Mia Wood: 1 kill, 2 assists. Nicole Motyl: 3 blocks, 1 ace.
Records — Schuylerville: 1-6, 3-6.
QUEENSBURY 3, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-10, 25-11.
Queensbury — Katie Johnson: 7 kills. Bella Salatino: 6 kills. Bella Carusone: 10 digs. Virginia Blankinship: 2 aces. Alexis Rogers: 3 blocks. Kaliyah Davis: 3 kills.
Johnstown — Hannah Kosiba: 3 digs. Sadie Blowers: 1 ace, 1 dig, 4 kills. Amber Tesi: 4 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks.
Records — Queensbury: 5-1, 7-2. Johnstown: 3-2, 4-2.
GLOVERSVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-17, 25-18, 25-9.
Gloversville — Aireana Muhlberger: 11 service points, 29 assists, 1 block. Macey Salvione: 15 service points, 9 aces, 11 kills, 9 digs. Maddy Avery: 9 service points, 13 kills, 5 digs.
Glens Falls — Jensen Brand: 15 digs. Kate Barber: 5 digs. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs. Emily Barber: 4 kills. Anna Wilson: 3 kills. Ella Kules: 2 kills, 2 digs, 11 assists.
Records — Gloversville: 5-1, 6-1. Glens Falls: 2-4, 4-4.
