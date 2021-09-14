ROUNDUP: South High wins close match vs. Schuylerville

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
Set scores — 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.
South Glens Falls — Sophia Hallenbeck: 12 kills, 2 blocks. Sydney Hart: 6 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks. Addy Kurtz: 21 assists. Malia Dake: 21 digs.
PHOTOS: South High at Schuylerville volleyball
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville
Schuylerville — Anastasia Koumanis: 16 assists. Lauren King: 4 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces. Maeve Buff: 12 digs. Sophia Wahl: 11 digs, 3 kills. Ava Brophy: 6 kills.
Records — South Glens Falls: 1-0, 1-0. Schuylerville: 2-1, 3-2.
Notes: South High pulled out the final two sets by identical 25-23 scores to put away the match.
QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0
Set scores — 25-11, 25-10, 25-16.
Queensbury — Lily Slattery: 9 kills. Rachel Beth Mannix: 5 aces, 18 assists. Kate Allen: 9 digs. Kaliyah Davis: 4 kills, 5 aces. Alaina Diffee: 4 aces. Maddie Sheehan: 3 kills, 3 aces.