 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: South High wins close match vs. Schuylerville
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: South High wins close match vs. Schuylerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball: South High at Schuylerville

Malia Dake of South Glens Falls bumps the ball during a volleyball match against Schuylerville on Tuesday in Schuylerville. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

South Glens Falls — Sophia Hallenbeck: 12 kills, 2 blocks. Sydney Hart: 6 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks. Addy Kurtz: 21 assists. Malia Dake: 21 digs.

Schuylerville — Anastasia Koumanis: 16 assists. Lauren King: 4 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces. Maeve Buff: 12 digs. Sophia Wahl: 11 digs, 3 kills. Ava Brophy: 6 kills.

Records — South Glens Falls: 1-0, 1-0. Schuylerville: 2-1, 3-2.

Notes: South High pulled out the final two sets by identical 25-23 scores to put away the match.

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-11, 25-10, 25-16.

Queensbury — Lily Slattery: 9 kills. Rachel Beth Mannix: 5 aces, 18 assists. Kate Allen: 9 digs. Kaliyah Davis: 4 kills, 5 aces. Alaina Diffee: 4 aces. Maddie Sheehan: 3 kills, 3 aces.

Glens Falls — Fiona Bombard: 4 digs. Gabriella Houde: 3 digs. Mackenzie Hubert: 4 digs. Arianna Rue: 4 blocks, 1 kill.

Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 3-0. Glens Falls: 1-2, 1-2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News