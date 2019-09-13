{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
HUDSON FALLS 1

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills

Set scores — 25-22, 25-12, 25-27, 25-19.

South Glens Falls — Grace Taylor: 18 kills, 16 service points, 2 blocks. Kionah Thomas: 12 kills, 14 digs. Haylee Scarincio: 18 digs, 13 service points.

Hudson Falls — Jordan Markham: 24 assists. Olivia Milligan: 2 blocks, 7 kills. Molli Burch: 7 kills.

Records — South Glens Falls: 2-0, 2-0. Hudson Falls: 2-2, 2-2.

GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 14-25, 25-27, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12.

Glens Falls — Ella Kules: 30 assists, 8 kills. Sarah Phinney: 3 aces, 11 kills. Anna Wilson: 4 kills. Alexis Cotty: 2 kills, 3 digs. Aneesa Berg: 15 digs. Lauren Macduff: 12 service points. Brooke Vassar: 8 digs.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 10 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces. Anastasia Koumanis: 20 assists, 3 aces. Makylee Haviland: 7 kills. Eva Drohobycky: 14 digs.

Records — Glens Falls: 1-2, 2-2. Schuylerville: 0-3, 1-3.

ARGYLE 3, HADLEY LUZERNE 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-7, 25-9, 25-11.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 12 service points, 6 aces, 16 assists. Shelby Caprood: 5 aces, 4 kills. Jada Phillips: 3 digs, 2 aces. Livi Gaulin: 4 kills, 4 aces. Kiana Squires: 5 aces. Denasia Pompey: 2 blocks, 3 kills.

Hadley Luzerne — Paige Baer: 3 service points, 2 digs. Jane Brockhuizen: 2 blocks. Kayla Kenny: 2 kills, 3 service points.

Records — Argyle: 1-1, 1-2. Hadley Luzerne: 2-0, 2-1.

FORT EDWARD 3, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-11, 25-10, 25-7.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 7 assists, 1 kill, 12 service points, 3 aces. Caitlin Mahoney: 8 service points, 3 aces, 6 digs, 2 kills. Gaby Thomas: 5 digs, 6 kills, 1 assist.

Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 service point. Sophie Reed: 3 assists, 2 service points, 1 ace. Natalie Bederian: 4 service points, 2 assists.

Records — Fort Edward: 2-0, 3-1. Warrensburg: 0-2, 0-2.

LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-8, 25-3, 25-8.

Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 4 kills, 9 service points. Mikayla Duffy: 19 service points, 7 aces, 4 kills. Meagan Durkin: 7 service points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Cassi Wagemann: 15 service points, 3 aces, 3 digs. Alli Zilm: 9 assists.

Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill. Kaelyn Dekalb: 1 assist. Lilly Strout: 1 block. Laci Howe: 1 dig.

Records — Granville: 0-2, 0-2.

HARTFORD 3, CORINTH 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-20, 25-15, 25-16.

Hartford — Hannah Lawrence: 8 service points. Abigail Monroe: 9 kills. Sarah Monroe: 5 kills. Mattison Viele: 7 service points. Isabella French: 11 assists. Soleia Lamoureux: 8 service points.

Corinth — Alexa Abbatantuono: 8 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block. Sophie Collura: 7 assists. Miranda Dockum: 6 service points, 3 kills. Kate Wells: 4 digs.

Records — Hartford: 1-1, 1-2. Corinth: 0-2, 0-2.

Comments: Corinth JV won 2-0

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, WATERFORD 0

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Wasaren

Set scores — 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.

Hoosic Valley — Rachel Gregg: 13 service points. Emaleigh Peckham: 7 kills. Anna Jensen: 4 kills. Olivia Smith: 4 kills, 2 blocks.

Waterford-halfmoon — Haely Russell: 17 digs. Chelsea Plummer: 9 service points, 2 kills. Cameron Gardner: 7 service points, 9 digs.

Records — Hoosic Valley: 1-1, 1-1. Waterford: 1-1, 1-1.

TAMARAC 3, STILLWATER 0

(at Stillwater)

Class: C.

Set scores — 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.

Tamarac — Catrina Murphy: 8 service points, 3 kills, 3 blocks. Gabby Cellucci: 9 kills. Giuliana Dicarlo: 12 service points.

Stillwater — Kylie Frank: 9 service points, 6 digs, 5 blocks. Olivia Morrell: 11 service points, 9 assists.

Records — Tamarac: 2-0, 3-0. Stillwater: 0-2, 0-3.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, BERLIN 0

(at Spa Catholic)

League: Wasaren

Set scores — 25-13,25-6,25-18.

Spa Catholic — Bella Ares: 5 service points, 2 aces. Catherine Darcy: 15 service points, 7 aces. Annie Naughton: 11 service points, 6 aces, 5 kills. Allison Motler: 8 assists, 13 service points, 5 aces.

Berlin — Kendra Roberts: 2 service points, 4 assists, 2 digs.

